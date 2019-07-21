Answer: Aluminum LEGO Minifigures

Hidden under the layers of insulation blanketing the Juno spacecraft are three very special passengers: Jupiter, his wife Juno, and Galileo. If you’re wondering how they found the space to pack three passengers on the spacecraft, the scale is important: the three of them are artfully rendered in miniature out of aluminum and fashioned to look like LEGO minifigures.

The figures were included with the probe as a nod to the heritage of the planet (both in namesake and discovery) that the spacecraft was destined to study, as well as inspire children to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.