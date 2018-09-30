Answer: Tetris

The brain child of Alexey Pajitnov, Tetris was released on June 6, 1984 and went on to become one of the best selling games of all time. The popular block-stacking game was the first piece of entertainment software to be exported from the USSR to the United States. It was originally available for the IBM PC and the Commodore 64. From that humble beginning of only being available for two early personal computer systems, Tetris went on to be ported far and wide.

Ports of Tetris are available for nearly every computer system, video game console, and portable gaming system as well as cellphones, PDAs, graphing calculators, and MP3 players. The game is even stashed away as an Easter Egg inside software (like uTorrent) and non-gaming hardware like oscilloscopes. In addition to direct ports of the game between operating systems, there are numerous official and unofficial variations and clones of Tetris floating around. By 2011, the game had been ported to over 65 different platforms.

With that kind of widespread porting and market penetration—the iconic 1980s NES edition sold 5.5 million copies just by itself, and by 2010, over 100 million copies of Tetris has been sold for cellphones alone—the chances that you’ll ever find yourself far from a place to play Tetris are very slim indeed.

Image courtesy of Nintendo.