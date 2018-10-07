The Bikini Derives Its Name From What Unlikely Source?

Answer: Kinect

Although the Kinect can’t claim the title of absolute best selling consumer electronic device of all time, it was the fastest to fly off the shelves after initial release. The Nintendo DS, for example, has been purchased over 154 million times, but it had a relatively slow adoption rate at first.

Released in November of 2010, Kinect sales averaged a staggering 133,333 units per day for the first sixty days it was on the market. After two quarters of brisk sales, Microsoft had shipped 10 million Kinect units.

To put that into perspective, the iPad, which sold quite briskly after release, had only sold 7.47 million units by the end of its second quarter on the market.

Image courtesy of Microsoft.