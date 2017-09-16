Answer: Alaska

If you pondered today’s trivia question and went “Well, Alaska has the highest point in the U.S. and ample coast line, so that must be it.”, then we commend you on your knowledge of geography and quick thinking.

On the low end of the elevation scale, Alaska—thanks to abundant islands as well as the sea level edges of the mainland—has nearly 34,000 miles (54,720 kilometers) of tidal shoreline. On the high end of the elevation scale, there’s the tip of Denali at 20,310 feet (6,190.5 meters) above sea level. This elevation span beats out every other state by over a mile (5,527 feet/1,684.6 meters) and even California, with the lowest point in Death Valley at -279 feet (-85 meters) below sea level, and the highest point, Mount Whitney, at 14,783 feet (4,421 meters) high, can’t compete.

The U.S. state with the lowest elevation span, for those who are curious and while we’re on the subject, is Florida—with a low point at sea level and a (not so high) high point of 345 feet (105 meters) above sea level at Britton Hill on the Florida/Alabama border.

Image courtesy of Albert Herring/Wikimedia.