Answer: Hotels

If you’re a fan of the Muppets in even the most passing of ways, then you’re more than likely familiar with the unforgettably grumpy old duo found perched in balcony seats in the Muppet theater. Episode after episode, the two heckled the performers, made snide comments, and completely embodied the stereotype of grumpy and opinionated old men.

The two, Statler and Waldorf, have names that come with a patina of age already upon them—and it’s a patina well deserved. Their namesakes are two New York City hotels, the Statler Hilton (built in 1919 and now called Hotel Pennsylvania) and The Waldorf-Astoria (built in 1931 and still bearing the same name).

Image courtesy of Jim Henson Productions/The Muppet Wikia.