Answer: Vernors

When it comes to the history of soda, you’ll often hear Dr. Pepper proclaimed the oldest soda still in production today because it beat out Coca-Cola by a year (they were introduced in 1885 and 1886, respectively).

This neck-and-neck comparison, however, leaves out a significantly older soda: Vernors ginger ale. Created in 1866 by Detroit pharmacist James Vernor, the ginger ale is notable for a level of carbonation significantly higher than other soft drinks, and was formally sold outside of Vernor’s pharmacy and soda fountain franchises starting in 1880.

Although now sold well outside of the Detroit area, Vernors remains a favorite both in the Motor City and around Michigan, where not only is it the preferred ginger ale, but there are even derivative drinks, like the Boston Cooler (a variation of the ice cream float made with Vernors and vanilla ice cream) that have been staples in the region since the 1880s.