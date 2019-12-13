Answer: Colorado

The states that comprise the United States love official things: flowers, trees, birds, and animals are all common officially declared items. Dinosaurs though? That’s pretty unique. Among all the U.S. states, only twelve states and the District of Columbia have declared a state dinosaur.

The first state to do so was Colorado way back in 1982 (which would prove to be nearly a decade before the trend, however small, caught on). Which dinosaur did they select? The Stegosaurus, naturally. Colorado is home to numerous dinosaur fossils, a national park dedicated to fossils and dinosaur history, and the first Stegosaurus skeleton was found and extracted from the ground near Morrison, Colorado back in 1877.