Answer: Veronica Mars

Veronica Mars, for the unfamiliar, was a TV series that aired between 2004 and 2007, directed by Rob Thomas and starring Kristen Bell as the eponymous Veronica Mars—the precious teenage daughter of a sheriff-turned-private eye, Keith Mars, who helps run his investigations and gets into her own mischief and romantic entanglements along the way.

The series attracted some diehard fans and when the third season ended on a cliffhanger before the studio failed to green light a fourth season, well, you can easily imagine that those fans were pretty unhappy. So unhappy, in fact, that when Rob Thomas floated the idea of crowdfunding a Veronica Mars film years later, fans jumped on the chance to contribute.

Perhaps jumped is too tame a verb. The film was funded so quickly that it blew through several Kickstarter records. It was the fastest project to reach both 1 million and 2 million dollars of funding (it hit the 2 million dollar mark less than eleven hours after the campaign started). It also set a record for the highest minimal pledging goal achieved, was the most successful Kickstarter film project at the time, and broke the record for the most backers on a single Kickstarter project. Both Bell and Thomas have expressed interest in continuing the series and, based on their past success, we have to assume that fans would be happy to fund the further adventures of Veronica Mars.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.