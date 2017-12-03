Answer: Angels with Filthy Souls

If you’ve watched Home Alone a time or two (and if you haven’t, then stop what you’re doing right now and go watch it), you’re most certainly familiar with the black and white gangster film that appears within the Home Alone universe.

In the movie, when Kevin discovers that he got his Christmas wish and his family is actually gone, he runs wild in the house, ending his day with a giant bowl of ice cream while watching a gangster film that, presumably, his parents would never have let him watch. The portion we see Kevin watch features two gangsters named Johnny and Snakes with memorable quotes like Johnny yelling, “I’m gonna give you to the count of ten, to get your ugly, yella, no-good keister off my property, before I pump your guts full of lead!”, followed by a barrage of gunfire aimed at Snakes, then saying, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!”, when he’s done. Kevin not only watches the movie, but later uses it to prank an unsuspecting pizza boy and to trick the burglars into thinking armed criminals are already in the house.

The title of the gangster film is seen briefly when Kevin inserts the video tape into the VHS player and, if you didn’t know any better, you’d assume that Angels with Filthy Souls was some old-timey flick you’d never heard of. Alas, you won’t be able to sit down and see the full drama between Johnny and Snakes as the entirety of the gangster film is what you see in Home Alone—it’s a fake film shot explicitly as a perfectly-topical little package just for the movie it appears in.

If you simply must sit down and watch a film about gangsters with a similar title, however, feel free to check out 1938’s Angels with Dirty Faces which, we’re rather confident, is the origin of the title found in the Home Alone universe.

Image courtesy of Hughes Entertainment/20th Century Fox.