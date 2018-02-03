Answer: Estelle Getty

We absolutely promise you that the photo attached to this trivia question is not photoshopped. It’s a 100 percent legitimate movie poster for a 100 percent legitimate movie starring none other than 1980s action hero Sylvester Stallone and the fiery Estelle Getty, best known for her role on the TV sitcom Golden Girls.

The film in question is 1992’s Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot!, which is an entire film built around the framework of a “buddy cop” flick where the cop is Joe Bomowski (played by Stallone) and the buddy is Tutti, his mother (played by Getty). The plot of the movie is that Tutti, constantly interfering in her son’s life, accidentally destroys his service gun with bleach. To make up for the mistake, she buys him a gun off the street and, in the process, witnesses a murder. Hijinks, naturally, ensue and the two set off on all the buddy cop flick adventures you’d imagine.

For years, there was a rumor that Arnold Schwarzenegger had purposely faked interest in the film just to get Stallone to star in the film as a giant prank, and in 2017, Arnold confirmed the rumors were true. At the time, Stallone had turned down multiple movie scripts that he felt were stupid that Schwarzenegger had picked up and done very well with. Snatching up a movie that seemed like another sure-fire bet Schwarzenegger wanted in on must have seemed, at the time, like a shrewd thing to do.

Stallone later admitted in an interview with Ain’t It Cool News that the film was “maybe one of the worst films in the entire solar system, including alien productions we’ve never seen”, that “a flatworm could write a better script”, and “in some countries – China, I believe – running [the movie] once a week on government television has lowered the birth rate to zero. If they ran it twice a week, I believe in twenty years China would be extinct.” Alas, we’re fairly confident that there’s not going to be a Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, Reloaded!

