Answer: Blizzard Entertainment

Many companies embrace pets as part of their corporate culture and invite people to bring animals into the workplace so that everyone can benefit from a little stress relief playing with energetic puppies or coding with a cat curled up on their lap.

Blizzard Entertainment, best known for their iconic MMORPG World of Warcraft, not only encourages employees to bring their pets to work, but they have a rather fun tongue-in-cheek approach to it. Not only do the pets have to meet some basic requirements (like they’re up to date on their vaccinations and have a good temperament with people and other animals), but they also get a custom tag as well (Horde or Alliance, naturally, as a nod to the massive factions in World of Warcraft).

Further, each pet has to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) by stamping their paw on the appropriate paperwork to promise, in the best of faith of course, that they won’t talk about development secrets at the groomer or dog park.

Image courtesy of Blizzard.