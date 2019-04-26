Answer: Super Mario and Link

There might be a ton of Nintendo merchandise on the market, but you won’t find a breakfast cereal. For that, you would have to venture back into the 20th century and the heyday of branded cereals where it seemed like every popular kid’s show, video game, and toy had a go at a cereal, snack, or product tie-in.

Back in 1988, a Nintendo-branded cereal, the Nintendo Cereal System (a play on the name of the Nintendo Entertainment System), hit the market. The box was divided down the middle and had one side devoted to the Super Mario Bros. game (with fruit-flavored Marios, Super Mushrooms, Goombas, Koopa Troopas, and Bowsers) and the other side devoted to The Legend of Zelda game (with berry-flavored Links, hearts, keys, boomerangs, and shields). Your guess is as good as ours as to why they considered fruit and berries to be distinct flavor categories, but who are we to question the culinary decisions of video game cereal designers?

Despite the appeal of the characters as well as the inclusion of goodies like stickers of Nintendo characters inside and sets of Nintendo Power trading cards on the back panel, the cereal was short-lived on the market and was discontinued in 1989. Today, unopened boxes of Nintendo Cereal System breakfast cereal go for $100-200 on auction websites.