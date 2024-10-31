Key Takeaways Tribit XSound Plus 2 is half the price of Apple's Beats Pill but offers a similar design and 24-hour battery life.

Despite its affordable price, the XSound Plus 2 has both a solid build and IPX7 waterproofing.

Seven buttons line the top of the XSound Plus 2, and the app is equally robust.

Portable speakers are perfect for camping and road trips, but only if they can hold up through the adventure. With a design and battery life similar to the Beats Pill, the Tribit XSound Plus 2 seemed promising, so I tested it to see if it delivers.

Tribit XSound Plus 2 9 / 10 $60 $65 Save $5 A portable Bluetooth speaker with a 24-hour playtime, stereo pairing, IPX7 waterproofing, and an affordable price tag. Pros Crisp, clear audio quality

XBass mode provides pumping bass

Connect two speakers together to create rich stereo sound

Lasts up to 24 hours Cons Heavy and bulky $70 at Tribit $60 at Amazon

Price and Availability

The Tribit XSound Plus 2 is available at the Tribit web store, Amazon, and other retailers. It's less than half the price of Apple's Beats Pill speaker at just $70 MSRP, though it regularly goes on sale for far lower prices.

Specifications Brand Tribit Maximum output power 30W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 580 grams Dimensions 7.83"D x 2.63"W x 2.75"H Battery 24 Hours (2x Li-ion Design) Integrations Party Mode, Stereo Pairing Mode Colors Black Water and dust resistance IPX7 Waterproof Expand

Minimalist and Portable

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Tribit's XStorm Plus 2 is a little large for my taste, but it's built solid, and it actually measures about an inch shorter than the Beats Pill. It has a minimalist design, with seven buttons along the top for easy access to volume, power, playback controls, Bluetooth pairing, and preset sound modes. The speaker is IPX7 waterproof, and it includes a small strap for portable, on-the-go listening.

The Listening Experience

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

You can operate the XStorm Plus 2 using its topmost buttons, though you can also download the Tribit App to play with the EQ settings beyond Tribit's preset sound modes (Normal, XBass, and Audiobook). The normal and audiobook modes sounded fairly basic, but I enjoyed the XBass mode while listening to EDM and R&B. XBass mode is rich and deep, and makes the music sound much more full. Sound quality measures up to the Beats Pill; it's robust and easily fills the room, though it isn't a one-to-one comparison.

I was really impressed with how loud the speaker could get. But what really blew me away was how long the Tribit XSound Plus 2 lasted! Even when I had the volume on pretty loud, this portable speaker made beautiful music all day without running out of battery. On a full charge, the speaker can last up to 24 hours at 60% volume with XBass mode turned off, but the Beats Pill will only last that long at 50% volume. It's a very minor difference, but who doesn't want that extra volume?

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Another cool feature of the Tribit XSound Plus 2 is its stereo pairing mode. You can link two XSound Plus 2 speakers to a single source, such as a phone or TV, to enjoy robust stereo sound on the go.

Should You Buy the Tribit XSound Plus 2?

The Tribit XSound Plus 2 is a fantastic portable speaker with an affordable price and lots of purpose-made listening modes. But if you’re looking for something a little more compact, you should take a look at the Tribit Stormbox Flow. Or, if you need something a little lower in price, the Tribit Max Sound Plus offers similar capabilities with a shorter battery life.