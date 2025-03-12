TP-Link has announced the TL-WR3002X. This is a new travel router that supports Wi-Fi 6, giving you a fast, reliable, and optional VPN filter everywhere you travel.

This new model improves on the previous version, the TL-WR1502X, by offering faster speeds and greater capacity. The TL-WR3002X is meant to meet the increasing need for dependable internet access while traveling. It can reach up to 2402 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band, a big upgrade from the previous model. This faster speed makes it easier to stream videos, download files, and play games online, even when multiple devices are connected at the same time.

Importantly, this isn't a mobile hotspot with its own cellular or satellite internet connection. It piggybacks on a public Wi-Fi network, providing its own private subnetwork to any connected devices. You can optionally set up a VPN connection as well, eliminating the need to set up VPN connections on each individual device—just connect them to the router and you're done.

The TL-WR3002X is a small and sturdy router that comes in a small size, so you can take it around. Its compact size makes it easy to pack for trips, and it's built to withstand the bumps of travel. You can power it in several ways: with the included power adapter, a power bank, or a laptop that supports Power Delivery or Quick Charge, giving you flexible charging options.

This router also offers strong connectivity features. It has a 2.5 Gigabit WAN port, a 1 Gigabit LAN port, a USB 3.0 port, and a microSD card slot that can hold up to 512GB of storage. These ports allow you to connect different devices and expand your storage. The USB 3.0 port also provides faster data transfer speeds than older USB versions.

Keep in mind that this is meant to be used outside the home, so the speed is incredibly fast in that respect. That's more than 2 Gbps, which is impressive considering many internet speeds in the home still only reach 1 Gbps. These speeds are likely reached when using a wired connection, but it's a great idea to use a wired connection for fewer interruptions anyway.

The TL-WR3002X router supports various VPN protocols like OpenVPN, WireGuard, PPTP, and L2TP, which helps protect your privacy, especially when using public Wi-Fi. This means you can create a secure private network in places like cafes, hotels, and airports, as long as there's some existing internet connection to use.