Most smart plugs you buy nowadays just go on top of your existing plug and can easily be unplugged. But what if you want something that actually replaces your whole wall plug? TP-Link's Tapo sub-brand now has something for you.

Tapo has just released a smart in-wall outlet, the Tapo P210M, designed to give users more control over their home energy usage. This new outlet seamlessly integrates with existing smart home ecosystems thanks to Matter support, ensuring compatibility with popular platforms like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit.

Previous Tapo smart plugs were plug-in models that you insert into an existing outlet. The P210M, on the other hand, is designed to be installed directly into a wall outlet, replacing that existing outlet. It's a more permanent solution, but it also works way more seamlessly, and since it doesn't go into an existing outlet, you can't block adjacent outlets–the smart plug is the outlet.

This Tapo P210M smart plug is also a cool purchase for other reasons. For starters, you have advanced features like detailed usage stats, cost analysis with flexible billing options, and smart scheduling to run devices during off-peak hours. Notably, it also has Matter support. This is not the first Tapo smart plug with Matter support, but it's still cool nonetheless since you can integrate it into any smart home ecosystem, including Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, or Samsung SmartThings.

The device has also earned ETL certification, which means it meets rigorous safety standards. Tapo claims that the P210M boasts a lifespan up to nine times longer than standard smart plugs, due to its industrial-grade zero-crossing detection technology that prevents relay welding.

The Tapo P210M is now available for purchase on Amazon with an MSRP of $29.99, so if this is something that you want to install in your home, make sure to grab it now.

Source: TP-Link