TP-Link's Tapo P210M is one of the few outlets with Matter support, and it's still one of the most affordable! Yet despite its smarts, the Tapo app is still required for certain features.

TP-Link Tapo P210M

The TP-Link Tapo P210M smart outlet takes the features of a Tapo smart plug and integrates it directly into a power outlet. This is also one of the first smart outlets to come with Matter compatibility, enabling it to work with just about any smart home ecosystem.

Matter compatibility

Comprehensive set of features

Pricing and Availability

The Tapo P210M smart outlet retails for $29.99 and is available through Amazon. As a wall outlet, it comes in only a single color. You'll never guess which one.

Specifications Brand TP-Link Connectivity Wi-Fi, Matter Integrations Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings Schedules Yes Current Rating 125V 50/60 Hz Weatherproof Rating No. Price $30 Dimensions 3.33 x 5.07 in (84.7 x 128.7 mm) Dedicated app required For some features Expand

An Easier Installation Than You Might Think

Replacing a power outlet is not nearly as difficult as I expected. The Tapo P210M comes with straightforward instructions, and TP-Link has provided a short YouTube video that I turned to for guidance.

In short, after cutting power at the breaker and verifying that the current is off, you have three wires to connect to the back of the unit: the live wire, the neutral wire, and the ground wire. In newer homes, these three wires are likely color-coordinated. When I took my existing outlet out of the wall, the wires were connected in the same three places that they needed to go on my new smart outlet.

Bertel King / How-To Geek

A Deliberately Subdued Design

A smart outlet has a clean look that fits seamlessly alongside the standard outlets in your home. You'll know it's different if you look for it, but this is not the sort of difference that immediately catches your eye, and I say this as someone who gets particularly anal about such things.

The outlet has two buttons between the receptacles, so they stick out as much as the GCFI receptacles you find in kitchens and bathrooms. Pressing either button kills power to the adjacent receptacle. There's a green light that turns on and off as a way of knowing whether the outlet is on from a glance.

Bertel King / How-To Geek

Unlike your standard plastic frame, the one around TP-Link's outlet is not held in place by a screw. You instead pop it off using a flat-head screwdriver, which you insert and use as a lever at the bottom. I've popped it off several times without issue, though I've been afraid of it cracking each time.

Matter Makes Setup So Much Simpler

This smart outlet comes with Matter integration. That is a big part of what separates it from competing smart outlets and what makes this particular model appealing to me. To add the outlet to your smart ecosystem, all you have to do is scan a QR code using your smart home app of choice.

Close

I'm using Samsung SmartThings. After scanning the included Matter QR code, the app prompts me to give each receptacle a name. I initially started to call the device an outlet, until I realized it was better to put the devices that I intended to plug into each receptacle. I have a night light plugged into the top receptacle and an air purifier plugged into the bottom. This means that inside my SmartThings app, instead of seeing a single entry for my smart outlet, the night light and the air purifier appear as two separate smart devices.

For full functionality, you still need to create a TP-Link Tapo account inside the mobile app available for both Android and iPhone. Since I have a Tapo smart bulb, I've already created one. When I opened the app, it automatically detected the new Tapo device in my home and asked if I wanted to add it. I then had to repeat the same steps of creating new devices and assigning them to a room, just like I did in Samsung SmartThings.

Close

Unfortunately, this duplication remains a fact of life for smart home gadgets. Sometimes it's an issue of waiting for the Matter protocol to support a function. Other times, it's waiting for vendors to add that support to their products' implementation of Matter, rather than making futures exclusive to their individual apps.

What Makes an Outlet Smart?

I can perform much of the outlet's functions via Samsung SmartThings, such as turning the power on and off for each individual receptacle. I can also set timers, like turning off a lamp an hour and a half after I get into bed. I can even schedule tasks, so that said lamp might come on automatically at night and turn off in the morning, with times varying based on the day of the week.