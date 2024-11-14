A smart, powerful robot vacuum for under $300? The new TP-Link RV30 Max Plus and RV20 Max Plus promise maximum suction power, intelligent room navigation, and mopping capabilities in a competitively-priced package.

TP-Link's RV30 Max Plus features an impressive 5300Pa suction power, plus an intelligent mopping mode that automatically avoids carpets. It uses a high-precision LiDAR system to navigate the room and avoid obstacles, plus Mesh Grid home mapping to optimize cleaning and ensure that every corner of the room is vacuumed or mopped. The vacuum automatically deposits the contents of its dustbin into its 3-liter charging station, which should only need to be emptied every two months, according to TP-Link. However, this dustbin does not have a water reservoir. You need to clean and refill the vacuum's water tank by hand.

The RV20 Max Plus is a slimmer, more affordable version of the RV30 Max Plus. It offers the same 5300Pa suction power, and Mesh Grid floor mapping technology, and 3-liter auto-empty dock, but it uses a lower-profile MagSlim LiDAR system to shave its height down to just 3.27 inches—great for cleaning under sofas.

Both products offer app-based functionality, such as scheduling, custom cleaning zones, and no-go zones. There are also a handful of targeted cleaning modes, such as Furniture Focus, which cleans areas around and under furniture. Optional Alexa and Google Assistant functionality is also offered for those who want to use voice commands or routines. Unfortunately, these vacuums are not Matter-enabled and do not support Apple HomeKit.

For those who don't want a self-emptying dock, there's the standard Tapo RV30 Max and RV20 Max. These vacuums are identical to their "Max Plus" counterparts—they just use a simple charging dock instead of a self-emptying one. They also cost less than the "Max Plus" options.

The TP-Link Tapo RV30 Max and RV30 Max Plus are available today for $220 and $300, respectively. TP-Link's slimmer RV20 Max and RV20 Max Plus robot vacuums will arrive on December 2nd for $200 and $250.

Source: TP-Link