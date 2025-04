Toyota has reason to feel proud of its hybrid-focused lineup as demand for gas-electric vehicles is surging globally. Cars like the Prius, RAV4 Plug-In, and Camry have proven the value of the company's strategy.

While Toyota initially hedged its bets on electric vehicles, the increased demand for hybrids has presented a new challenge. The automaker and its suppliers are struggling to build enough hybrids to meet the growing number of orders.

Hybrid-Specific Parts Are in Limited Supply