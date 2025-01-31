Toyota is one of the biggest automakers in the world, selling millions of cars worldwide. They have built their reputation on reliability and value, delivering solid vehicles that are all but guaranteed to last. However, they have relatively recently started slowly breaking away from this rep.

There is one car in their lineup that stands above the rest, delivering luxury that hasn’t been seen from something with a Toyota badge for some time now. In fact, it is so luxurious that it is easily capable of taking on key competitors from Acura. Where they usually leave luxury to Lexus, the mainstream brand is shining.

We take a close look at the Toyota sedan that is shaking up the mid-size luxury sedan market. Exploring trims for 2025, we find out just how much it costs and how it is undercutting most of its competition. Finally, we explore what might hold it back from achieving real greatness.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including the EPA and TopSpeed.

Related Not Ready for a Full EV? Check Out These 10 Long-Range Hybrids PHEVs are a good stepping stone for drivers who want to gradually move towards full EV, while still having the option to use gas when needed.

The Toyota Crown Encroaches On Lexus' Territory