Total Wireless and Straight Talk are launching new unlimited tablet plans for those who want to stay connected on the go with bigger screens. The cool thing about these plans is they really are “unlimited” without any data caps.

If you’re unfamiliar with Total Wireless and Straight Talk, they’re both MVNOs that run on Verizon’s network. Each is offering the same tablet plans in two flavors:

The Total Wireless 5G Unlimited Tablet Plan and the Straight Talk Tablet Unlimited+ Plan cost $20 per month when bundled with a phone plan and include 5G Ultra-Wideband data speeds, 30GB of hotspot data, and full HD 1080p streaming.

The Total Wireless Base Unlimited Tablet Plan and the Straight Talk Wireless Tablet Unlimited Plan cost $10 per month with a phone plan bundle and includes 5GB of hotspot data and 720p video streaming.

To go along with the launch of these new plans, Total Wireless and Straight Talk are also adding three tablets to their lineups. Those include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 + 5G, TCL Tab 8 4G, and TCL Tab 10 NXT Paper 5G. Total Wireless can snag the TCL Tab 8 for $29.99, the TCL 5G NXT Paper for $49.99, or the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G for $99.99 if they add a new tablet line with a 5G Unlimited Tablet Plan.

Total Wireless and Straight Talk are just two of a handful of MVNOs that utilize Verizon's network. Total was re-launched back in July 2024 with new 5G plans, and Straight Talk has been a staple exclusively through Walmart for many years. If you live in an area with solid Verizon coverage but don't want to pay Verizon prices, they're great options.

Data-only and tablet-only plans are not as common among MVNOs as they are among large carriers. It's also rare to see unlimited plans that are actually, well, unlimited. Almost every unlimited plan includes some fine print that says data speeds are throttled once you use a certain amount of data. That's not the case here.

These plans are perfect for devices that don't need a phone number associated with them. Now, there are more options for folks under Verizon's red umbrella.

Source: Verizon