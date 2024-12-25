Happy Holidays! If you're sneaking a peek at this between opening presents and settling down for a nice dinner, we've got some great deals on some little things that would pair perfectly with your freshly unwrapped loot, like discounted chargers, iPad cases, and much more.

While we still found excellent deals like Sony's award-winning 1000-XM5 headphones for $120 off or a 4K UHD short-throw laser projector at a $1,000 discount, we've also added a slew of excellent little items that you'll want to get for any new gadgets you found under the tree this year.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $278 $400 Save $122 Dive into unparalleled audio bliss with the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Immerse yourself in premium sound quality, industry-leading noise cancellation, and long-lasting comfort.

Everyone knows Sony makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones. If you're looking for excellent ANC, quality sound, and great battery life, grab the Sony WH-1000XM5 while they're on sale.

Anker Nano 65W (3-Port) Charger $40 $56 Save $16

Anker's 65-watt Nano (USB-C) charger is perfect for phones, tablets, and even some laptops. It features folding prongs, two USB-C ports, and one legacy USB-A for all your gadgets. Buy on Amazon

These days, most gadgets no longer come with a charging brick, and many people are still charging phones, laptops, tablets, and more with an old, outdated wall plug. Get Anker's powerhouse 3-Port USB-C and USB-A charger, which is strong enough to charge all your gadgets.

AWOL Vision LTV-2500

The AWOL VISION LTV-2500 4K UHD has almost everything you may want in a top-notch UST projector. Its triple projection ensures a bright picture, a wide color gamut, low input lag, and a crisp experience. Buy on Amazon

While it's nice to have a big-screen TV, elevating your home theater with a laser projector delivers an entirely new experience. And, if you're short on space, AWOL's powerhouse UHD Short-Throw projector can go anywhere yet still deliver a stunning picture on any wall. Grab one while it's available for a limited-time $1,000 discount.

ThermoPro TempSpike Wireless Thermometer $80 $100 Save $20 Using this Bluetooth-equipped smart meat thermometer, you can check the temperatures on your brisket remotely while bragging to your neighbor about checking on your brisket.

Whether you just got a new smoker for Christmas, some gear to help you BBQ, or you're an aspiring grill-master, you'll want to upgrade your skills with a wireless meat thermometer. The ThermoPro is my favorite by far, and it'll have you cooking like a pro.

Akkerds 10.2-inch iPad Case $9 $20 Save $11 If you're looking for an affordable yet effective case for your 7th, 8th, or 9th Gen iPad 10-inch, Akkerds has you covered. It even has a spot for the Apple Pencil and a built-in kickstand.

The 10-inch iPad (7-9th Gen) is still one of the most popular tablets on the market, and if you received one this holiday season, you'll want a case to keep it safe. The Akkerds case has a spot for the Apple Pencil, is durable, and is Amazon's choice for the best case for your iPad. Get one today for under $10.

As the year comes to a close, we're seeing big discounts on all sorts of exciting tech gadgets. If you have an Amazon gift card burning a hole in your wallet or want something new, check out the rest of our solid deals below before they sell out.