It seems like Black Friday deals start a little earlier each year. Thankfully for you, that means we're already seeing lucrative discounts on everything from smartphones to MacBooks, streaming devices, headphones, and more.

Some of the best tech deals this week include the iPhone 14 (256) for only $299 on Verizon, a 4-pack of AirTags at the lowest price yet, and the Roku Ultra LT streaming box. Check those and everything else out below and get something you'll love, or get ahead on holiday shopping.

iPhone 14 8 / 10 If you don't need the latest and greatest iPhone, right now the Verizon iPhone 14 is only $299 at Walmart, making it a killer deal. Buy at Walmart

Sure, the new iPhone 16 looks great, but if you're looking for a similar experience with iOS 18 without breaking the bank, we have you covered. For a limited time, Walmart has the Verizon iPhone 14 (256GB model) for only $299. That's pretty hard to pass up.

Roku Ultra $34 $79.99 Save $45.99 The impressive Roku Ultra has everything you'd want from a streaming device, with Dolby Vision and Atmos providing quality 4K picture and sound. Buy at Walmart

Sure, every TV is a smart TV these days, but that doesn't mean the hardware can handle the latest streaming apps and services, especially over time. A great way to stream anything and everything with ease, speed, and enjoyment is with a Roku Ultra LT streaming box. Grab one on sale at Walmart.

MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M3, 2024) $899 $1099 Save $200 The 2024 MacBook Air (M3) offers a perfect combination of performance and portability, with plenty of configurations and both 13-inch and 15-inch models available. Buy on Amazon

We've seen a lot of deals lately on a few older Apple laptops, but this is the 2024-model MacBook Air 13-inch with the M3 chip and Apple Intelligence at the lowest price so far this year. Get your MacBook for $200 off.

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor (34-inch) $229 $549 Save $320

From a stunning curved screen, 165Hz refresh rate, and a beautiful WQHD resolution, the Samsung Odyssey G5 is a display worth considering. Buy at Walmart

Level up your gaming setup (or workstation) with the Samsung Odyssey G55T curved computer monitor. This expansive 34-inch model is available at a massive $320 discount, making it only $229 at Walmart.

Jackery Explorer 1000 (V2) Portable Power Station $459 $799 Save $340 A portable power station and electric generator is one of those gadgets everyone should have. The Jackery 1000 is perfect for power outages, outdoor adventures, and more. Buy on Amazon

I love portable power stations, as they're perfect for camping, outdoor adventures, and emergency preparedness. Before the winter months, get the powerful Jackery Explorer 1000 (1500W) power station for over 50% off with an Amazon coupon code.

More Tech Deals

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Apple

As I said earlier, the deals keep on starting earlier. At this point, it's basically the entire month of November (not to mention Prime Day in October) and that means more discounts for you. This week, you can also score significant savings on earbuds, PC accessories, smart home products, and other goodies.