Christmas is only two weeks away, and that means we're now in the final stretch of holiday shopping. If you're looking to get yourself a new phone, find the perfect gift, or grab a few stocking stuffers, these are the best deals available this week.

To kick things off, we're seeing big discounts where you can save $300 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold or $120 off the Pixel Tablet, a discounted Amazon Kindle, Tile trackers on sale, and a Robot Vacuum for only $109. Check it all out below before anything sells out.

eufy RoboVac 11S Robot vacuums can be expensive. Luckily, eufy has an affordable vacuum that gets the job done. It even automatically recharges when low on power!

The best robot vacuums can cost over $700, but if you're looking to dip your toes into effortless cleaning, we have a deal for you. Eufy (a sister company of Anker) is offering its RoboVac 11S Slim for only $109. It'll even recharge itself once the battery is low. Grab yours today.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1499 $1799 Save $300 The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G4 processor, offers 16 GB of RAM, and comes with advanced AI capabilities, making it a powerful and efficient device for creativity and productivity.

Folding phones aren't for everyone, even if they're neat pieces of cutting-edge technology. This week you can get the powerful Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (256GB) at a $300 discount and see what all the excitement is about.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 Portable Speaker for $60 ($40 Off)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 $60 $100 Save $40 This Bluetooth speaker is powerful, with a 14-hour battery life and an IP67 water-resistant rating.

Ultimate Ears makes my favorite rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speakers. Its latest and greatest Wonderboom 4 (with USB-C charging) is on sale for the best price I've seen yet, and cheaper than on Black Friday. Get this excellent speaker for only $60 in one of four colors.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) $135 $160 Save $25 With a 7-inch display, high contrast, and sharp image quality, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite will help you fall in love with eReaders. It even supports Bluetooth devices for setting aside the eReader and enjoying audiobooks through headphones or earbuds.

If you or a family member loves to snuggle up with a warm blanket by the fire with a good book all winter long, consider getting a Kindle Paperwhite. With a glare-free 7-inch display and weeks of battery life, you can read all you want. Get one today for $135.

Anker 633 MagGo Wireless Portable Charger $40 $55 Save $15

Anker's magnetic portable power bank with a built-in kickstand is one of the most popular smartphone accessories this year, and with good reason. It snaps right onto your iPhone and has 10,000 mAh inside to recharge your device twice, wirelessly. Get yours for $40.

Surprisingly, we're finding a ton of excellent deals left over from Black Friday. For example, you can still get the PlayStation 5 Digital Slim Edition for under $375, affordable smart plugs for X-mas lights, and other accessories on sale. Below, you'll see a few more excellent tech deals that are worth your consideration.