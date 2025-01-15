When it comes to January, deals are more about quality than quantity. Compared to the holiday rush, there are a lot fewer mediocre discounts to wade through—and as such, the deals that do remain are often worth taking a longer look at.
This week, you can get a deep discount on a portable AC and heater, grab a great full-sized keyboard for half off, invest in a quality robovac, and plenty more!
Glorious GMMK 2 Keyboard for $64.99 ($55 off)—Save Big On a Great Keyboard
Glorious GMMK2 Full-size
The white, full-sized GMMK 2 is $55 off! While the GMMK 3 is out, this previous Glorious model is still fantastic.
There's nothing like a good keyboard to make your productivity and gaming experiences better. Glorious Gaming makes some of the best mechanical keyboards, balancing price and function. While the company has released its latest keyboard, the GMMK 3, the GMMK 2 is still a fantastic purchase. You can get the full-sized white GMMK 2 for nearly half off!
iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $399 ($100 off)—A Good Price for A New Tablet
Apple iPad mini (2024)
The seventh-generation iPad Mini packs an AI-ready A17 Pro chip, Apple Pencil Pro support, and 128GB starting storage.
Deals on iPads tend to come and go consistently, but it's hard to ignore a great discount on Apple's latest iPad. The 2024 iPad mini has the powerful A17 Pro chip, is compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro, and is currently $100 off at Best Buy. If you're looking for an upgrade, now is the time to pick it up.
Roborock Q5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop for $159.99 ($90 Off)
Roborock Q5 Pro
The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a powerful, pet-friendly robot vacuum with 5,500Pa suction, self-emptying capabilities, and smart navigation, designed to handle pet hair, dust, and debris with ease.
No one likes doing chores on the weekend. Why not take one off your list and get Roborock's Q5 Pro for just $160? This robot vacuum and mop combo has smart navigation and can work well with pet hair (when many can't). The robot vacuum will keep your floors clean between deep cleanings, and you'll free up some time to do anything else.
EcoFlow WAVE 2 Portable Air Conditioner with Heater for $599 ($799 Off)—Get Warm And Stay Cool
EcoFlow Wave 2
The EcoFlow Wave 2 is useful year-round as both a space heater and portable AC. You don't even need to keep it plugged in—the built-in battery will last about eight hours before needing a charge.
As I deal with a cold snap in my area and spend most of the day bundled up in blankets, I can't help but think about buying a space heater—but then I think about how it wouldn't be useful for most of the year. But a product that works as both a heater and an air conditioner? That's a far more frugal idea. With the EcoFlow WAVE 2 down to just $599 on the company's storefront, it's a deal on a product that'll have use year-round.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller for $97.99 ($32 Off)
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller
The ultimate Xbox controller features adjustable tension thumbsticks, additional rear paddles, customizable button mapping, replaceable components, and 40 hours of (rechargeable) battery life.
Among gaming controllers, the Xbox Elite 2 is considered one of the best. With the ability to change components in and out and its PC compatibility, it's easy to recommend for hardcore gamers—except for the price point. Thankfully, the Xbox Elite 2 Core Controller is below $100 right now, and saving over $30 is nothing to sneeze at.
More Tech Deals
Of course, those aren't all the sales available this week. You can also save on an internal SSD, the funky Odyssey Ark monitor, and even a karaoke speaker!
- Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M2) | $799 ($200 off)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 Gaming Headset | $77.78 ($42.22 off)
- NETGEAR Nighthawk (RAXE500) Wi-Fi 6E Router | $270.99 ($329 off)
- Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Monitor | $1,999.99 ($700 off)
- TASCAM MiNiSTUDIO Creator US-42B Podcast Studio | $39 ($110 off)
- Pyle Bluetooth Karaoke PA Speaker | $53.97 ($38.63 off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $44.99 ($15 off)