When it comes to January, deals are more about quality than quantity. Compared to the holiday rush, there are a lot fewer mediocre discounts to wade through—and as such, the deals that do remain are often worth taking a longer look at.

This week, you can get a deep discount on a portable AC and heater, grab a great full-sized keyboard for half off, invest in a quality robovac, and plenty more!

Glorious GMMK2 Full-size $64.99 $119.99 Save $55 The white, full-sized GMMK 2 is $55 off! While the GMMK 3 is out, this previous Glorious model is still fantastic. $64.99 at Glorious Gaming

There's nothing like a good keyboard to make your productivity and gaming experiences better. Glorious Gaming makes some of the best mechanical keyboards, balancing price and function. While the company has released its latest keyboard, the GMMK 3, the GMMK 2 is still a fantastic purchase. You can get the full-sized white GMMK 2 for nearly half off!

Apple iPad mini (2024) $399 $499 Save $100 The seventh-generation iPad Mini packs an AI-ready A17 Pro chip, Apple Pencil Pro support, and 128GB starting storage. $399 at Best Buy

Deals on iPads tend to come and go consistently, but it's hard to ignore a great discount on Apple's latest iPad. The 2024 iPad mini has the powerful A17 Pro chip, is compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro, and is currently $100 off at Best Buy. If you're looking for an upgrade, now is the time to pick it up.

Roborock Q5 Pro $159.99 $249.99 Save $90 The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a powerful, pet-friendly robot vacuum with 5,500Pa suction, self-emptying capabilities, and smart navigation, designed to handle pet hair, dust, and debris with ease. $159.99 at Amazon

No one likes doing chores on the weekend. Why not take one off your list and get Roborock's Q5 Pro for just $160? This robot vacuum and mop combo has smart navigation and can work well with pet hair (when many can't). The robot vacuum will keep your floors clean between deep cleanings, and you'll free up some time to do anything else.

EcoFlow Wave 2 $599 $1398 Save $799 The EcoFlow Wave 2 is useful year-round as both a space heater and portable AC. You don't even need to keep it plugged in—the built-in battery will last about eight hours before needing a charge. $599 at ecoflow

As I deal with a cold snap in my area and spend most of the day bundled up in blankets, I can't help but think about buying a space heater—but then I think about how it wouldn't be useful for most of the year. But a product that works as both a heater and an air conditioner? That's a far more frugal idea. With the EcoFlow WAVE 2 down to just $599 on the company's storefront, it's a deal on a product that'll have use year-round.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller $97.99 $129.99 Save $32 The ultimate Xbox controller features adjustable tension thumbsticks, additional rear paddles, customizable button mapping, replaceable components, and 40 hours of (rechargeable) battery life. $97.99 at Amazon

Among gaming controllers, the Xbox Elite 2 is considered one of the best. With the ability to change components in and out and its PC compatibility, it's easy to recommend for hardcore gamers—except for the price point. Thankfully, the Xbox Elite 2 Core Controller is below $100 right now, and saving over $30 is nothing to sneeze at.

Of course, those aren't all the sales available this week. You can also save on an internal SSD, the funky Odyssey Ark monitor, and even a karaoke speaker!