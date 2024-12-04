Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over, but just like Thanksgiving dinner, we have leftovers! If you're looking for extended deals, we have you covered with premium laptops, headphones, gift ideas, and more, all at huge discounts.

Polaroid Now+ Instant Camera for $119 ($30 Off)

Polaroid Now+ Instant Camera (2nd Gen) $120 $150 Save $30 Create instant memories with the Polaroid Now+ Instant Camera. Better yet, this app-enabled Bluetooth camera has more controls than ever with the companion app, giving you greater creative control. Buy on Amazon

Instant film cameras make excellent Christmas gifts or are fun hobbies. If you're looking to dip into the Polaroid experience, now is a good time. Get the latest 2nd generation (BT enabled) Polaroid Now+ camera for only $119.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 9 / 10 $279 $350 Save $71 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's entry-level smartwatch for 2024. It resembles the Galaxy Watch 6 but features an enhanced Exynos W1000 chipset, promising significantly improved battery life and performance. $279 at Amazon

If you don't have a smartwatch yet, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is an excellent option for Galaxy phone owners. And while this is the more expensive LTE variant, it'll work without your phone and is heavily discounted for Cyber Monday. Get yours for $278.

Ember Temperature Control Mug 2 $110 $140 Save $30 Keep hot drinks hot for as long as is needed with one handy device. Buy on Amazon

Never deal with cold coffee again or get the perfect gift for a coffee lover with the Ember Smart Mug 2. This electric temperature-controlled mug can keep coffee or tea at the ideal temp for over an hour, and it's stylish, too. Get the Ember Mug 2 for $110.

Apple AirTags (4 pack) $73 $99 Save $26 With AirTags, you can get Separation Alerts for anything---anything you can attach an AirTag to, at least. Buy on Amazon

Apple's AirTags are a great way to keep track of just about anything. Whether these are your first ones or you simply need a few more in your household, get a 4-pack for $73, matching the lowest price we've seen this year.

Surface Laptop 2024 (13.8-inch) Touchscreen $899 $1200 Save $301

If you want a capable laptop with a touch screen that's not a 2-in-1, the Surface Laptop 2024 is your best bet. It offers powerful performance and great battery life. Give one a try today. Buy on Amazon

Get the powerful Microsoft Surface Laptop with a 13.8-inch touchscreen, Windows 11, and the 10-core Snapdragon X processor while it's available at the lowest price yet. Score your Surface for $899.

