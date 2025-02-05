Between tax season, the Super Bowl, and Presidents' Day all coming up, we're starting to see a big influx of deals and discounts on our favorite tech gadgets. Score a stunning Mini-LED TV for the big game, portable chargers for your travels, booming headphones, and more at the links below.

Hisense U7N The Hisense U7N is an affordable TV that packs tons of specs, impressive brightness, and all the gaming features you'll need, including a high refresh rate screen and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Override Buy on Amazon Buy at Best Buy

Hisense is quickly becoming one of the most popular TV brands worldwide and with good reason. If you want a fancy, bright, and crisp TV for the big game or movie nights, I can easily recommend this TV. Grab yours on Amazon for over $300 off.

Blink Outdoor 4 and Sync Module XR $91 $140 Save $49 The all-new Blink Sync Module XR can extend the range of your Outdoor 4 security cameras between 250 and 400 feet, letting homeowners monitor their entire property. Buy on Amazon

Blink security cameras are a solid deal when it comes to price vs performance, but now you can get even more from the entire system with the Blink Sync Module XR. This little gadget extends camera range beyond your home Wi-Fi. Get a bundle of both for $49 off.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) $539 $599 Save $60 The 11-inch iPad Air’s powerful hardware and fantastic display are perfect for handling the needs of a college student. Combined with a keyboard case, it becomes even more versatile. $539 at Amazon

Apple's excellent 11-inch iPad Air with the M2 chip is back down to one of the lowest prices available. If you want a fast, powerful, and capable iPad, now is a great time to snag one. Get the iPad Air 11-inch for $100 off at Amazon.

Anker Zolo 10K Portable Charger $16 $26 Save $10 If you're looking for a fast and affordable portable charger for all your gear, the Anker Zolo 10K power bank is the perfect solution. With 30W fast charging and a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard, this one device does it all. Buy on Amazon

Anker is a household name when it comes to power banks, chargers, and power stations. The latest Anker Zolo 10K portable charger has a built-in USB-C cable for phones or tablets and can charge all your tech at a fast 30W. Grab yours for 50% off with Amazon's discount coupon.

EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus 8 / 10 EcoFlow’s Delta 3 Plus is the upgraded model from the Delta 2, offering 1,800W output and a 1,024Wh battery capacity (expandable to 5,000Wh). With dual-charging capabilities and four different ways to charge, the Delta 3 Plus can be ready for home and recreational use after just 30 minutes of charging.

Buy on Amazon $799 at ecoflow

I recommend that everyone owns at least one portable power station for emergencies and other situations. They're perfect for camping, winter storms, or emergency preparedness. If you don't have one yet, consider the EcoFlow Delta 3 Plus (2024) portable solar generator while it's available at a $250 discount.

More Tech Deals

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

If those deals above aren't up your alley, we're not finished yet. Below, you'll also find several excellent deals on USB-C chargers and cables, better home Wi-Fi mesh systems, an affordable TCL TV, and much more.