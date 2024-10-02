Amazon is having another "Prime Big Deal Days" sale next week, but early discounts are available today. You can save over 50% on excellent items like an Echo Dot speaker, Blink Outdoor security cameras, and more.
These sales events can quickly become overwhelming, especially when other retailers join in. That's why we'll make things easy by listing some exciting and popular items you'll actually want to buy. So, here are some great deals available this week.
Blink Outdoor 4 Add-on Camera for $38 ($52 Off)
Blink Outdoor (Add-on Camera)
Make sure your house is secure with Blink's Outdoor camera system. If you already own a few, get an additional add-on camera to prevent blind spots or enjoy added peace of mind.
Blink makes excellent battery-powered indoor and outdoor security cameras, and they're often on sale. While several bigger bundles are on sale this week, if you already own a few, now would be a great time to grab an add-on Blink 4, which is nearly 60% off and only $38.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones for $99 ($80 Off)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones deliver booming sound and all-day battery life. With Apple's W1 headphone chip, they play nice with Apple products, sound good, fit great, and are a solid overall option.
While the new Beats Solo 4 headphones are solid, they're not a huge upgrade over the previous generation. If you're looking for excellent wireless headphones that work great with an iPhone (or any other device), the Beats Solo 3 is down to one of the lowest prices we've seen yet. Grab a pair at Walmart for only $99.
Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker for $23 ($27 Off)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)
With improved audio and seamless integration with Alexa, the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen is the best budget smart home hub option for your home.
We love the Amazon Echo Dot, Spot, and Pop speakers for their versatility. Whether you already own a few or are just getting started with a smart home, get an Echo Dot for over 50% off.
DJI Mavic Mini Drone for $351 ($49 Off)
DJI Mavic Mini
The compact yet powerful Mavic Mini camera drone is the perfect creative companion. It weighs under 249g, has a 30-minute flight time, and is easy for beginners.
DJI's excellent consumer drones don't go on sale too often, so when one does, it's worth grabbing. That's especially true with the awesome little DJI Mavic Mini. It offers plenty of flight time, and it's great for beginners. Get yours while it's only $351 with a coupon.
Charmast Small 10,000mAh Portable Charger for $12.49 (50% Off)
Charmast 10,000 mAh Portable Charger
This cute little 10,000 mAh portable charger (power bank) has enough juice to charge most iPhones twice, works with Galaxy or Pixel phones, and has a built-in USB-C and Lightning cable for all your needs.
Last week's portable charger deal didn't last very long, so you may want to act quickly if you want to get this awesome little USB Type-C and Apple Lightning-capable power bank for under $13.
Meta Quest 3 (512GB) VR Headset for $500 ($150 Off)
Meta Quest 3
The Meta Quest 3 improves on the Meta Quest 2 in every way, while adding brand-new mixed reality capabilities thanks to advanced full color external cameras.
Get yourself the impressive Meta Quest 3 VR headset with enough storage to actually enjoy endless apps, games, workout experiences, and more while you can. This is a solid little $150 discount on one of the best VR options around.
More Tech Deals
Other deals this week include the powerful EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station and electric generator for over 50% off. It's perfect for upcoming storms, power outages, and inclement weather. We also have a fun little outdoor portable projector, HD webcams, TVs, and much more. Grab em while you still can!
- HAPPRUN 1080p Outdoor Projector | $50 ($60 Off)
- Logitech Brio 500 HD Webcam | $92 ($38 Off)
- Hisense U7 65-inch Mini-LED TV | $848 ($251 Off)
- Anker SOLIX C300 Power Bank Station | $149 ($50 Off)
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack | $34 ($16 Off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $35 ($25 Off)
- EcoFlow Delta 2 (1800W) Power Station | $489 ($510 Off)