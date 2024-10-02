Amazon is having another "Prime Big Deal Days" sale next week, but early discounts are available today. You can save over 50% on excellent items like an Echo Dot speaker, Blink Outdoor security cameras, and more.

These sales events can quickly become overwhelming, especially when other retailers join in. That's why we'll make things easy by listing some exciting and popular items you'll actually want to buy. So, here are some great deals available this week.

Blink Outdoor (Add-on Camera) $38 $90 Save $52

Make sure your house is secure with Blink's Outdoor camera system. If you already own a few, get an additional add-on camera to prevent blind spots or enjoy added peace of mind. Buy on Amazon

Blink makes excellent battery-powered indoor and outdoor security cameras, and they're often on sale. While several bigger bundles are on sale this week, if you already own a few, now would be a great time to grab an add-on Blink 4, which is nearly 60% off and only $38.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones deliver booming sound and all-day battery life. With Apple's W1 headphone chip, they play nice with Apple products, sound good, fit great, and are a solid overall option. Buy at Walmart

While the new Beats Solo 4 headphones are solid, they're not a huge upgrade over the previous generation. If you're looking for excellent wireless headphones that work great with an iPhone (or any other device), the Beats Solo 3 is down to one of the lowest prices we've seen yet. Grab a pair at Walmart for only $99.

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $23 $50 Save $27 With improved audio and seamless integration with Alexa, the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen is the best budget smart home hub option for your home. Buy on Amazon

We love the Amazon Echo Dot, Spot, and Pop speakers for their versatility. Whether you already own a few or are just getting started with a smart home, get an Echo Dot for over 50% off.

DJI Mavic Mini The compact yet powerful Mavic Mini camera drone is the perfect creative companion. It weighs under 249g, has a 30-minute flight time, and is easy for beginners. Buy on Amazon

DJI's excellent consumer drones don't go on sale too often, so when one does, it's worth grabbing. That's especially true with the awesome little DJI Mavic Mini. It offers plenty of flight time, and it's great for beginners. Get yours while it's only $351 with a coupon.

Charmast 10,000 mAh Portable Charger $13 $25 Save $12 This cute little 10,000 mAh portable charger (power bank) has enough juice to charge most iPhones twice, works with Galaxy or Pixel phones, and has a built-in USB-C and Lightning cable for all your needs. Buy on Amazon

Last week's portable charger deal didn't last very long, so you may want to act quickly if you want to get this awesome little USB Type-C and Apple Lightning-capable power bank for under $13.

Meta Quest 3 7 / 10 $500 $649 Save $149 The Meta Quest 3 improves on the Meta Quest 2 in every way, while adding brand-new mixed reality capabilities thanks to advanced full color external cameras. Buy on Amazon

Get yourself the impressive Meta Quest 3 VR headset with enough storage to actually enjoy endless apps, games, workout experiences, and more while you can. This is a solid little $150 discount on one of the best VR options around.

More Tech Deals

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Other deals this week include the powerful EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station and electric generator for over 50% off. It's perfect for upcoming storms, power outages, and inclement weather. We also have a fun little outdoor portable projector, HD webcams, TVs, and much more. Grab em while you still can!