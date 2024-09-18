The next big Amazon Prime Day sale is happening again in early October, but if you're looking for a discount on your next gadget, gift, or back-to-school item right now, we have you covered.

Here are some of the best tech deals you'll find this week, including $100 off one of Garmin's best smartwatches, a discounted Fire TV Stick Lite, portable speakers, or nearly $500 off a Sony FE 84mm GM camera lens.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar $350 $450 Save $100

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is a rugged smartwatch with tons of great features, including exercise tracking, health and sleep metrics, contactless payments, solar charging, and more. Buy on Amazon

Sure, the new Apple Watch Series 10 looks pretty good, as does the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but if you're looking for something a little more robust, the Garmin Instinct is packed with tech. It's a rugged GPS smartwatch with a built-in flashlight and solar charging, and it is built to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock, and water resistance. Grab one while it's $100 off.

Fire TV Stick Lite $20 $30 Save $10 Inexpensive, discrete, and providing plenty of streaming options, the Fire Stick TV Lite is a good way to upgrade a non-Smart TV without much fuss. Buy on Amazon

The popular Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is 33% off right now, bringing this little dongle down to only $20. Plus, it still comes with an Alexa voice remote. Amazon currently has several Fire Stick models on sale, but at $20, the Lite is hard to beat.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed $150 $230 Save $80 The Logitech Lightspeed RGB mechanical keyboard is slim, fast, and packed with media controls. Wireless is always nice, and the G915 pushes the boundaries of what a wireless gaming keyboard can do. $150 at Amazon

If you're looking for a highly capable wireless gaming keyboard, you'll love the Logitech G915 Lightspeed. With RGB lights, a sleek design, media controls, and availability in both full-size or TKL, this is a deal you won't want to miss. Save up to $100 on Amazon.

Iniu Portable Charger $18 $30 Save $12 This portable charger offers 10,000 mAh and triple 3A outputs to charge three devices at the same time. Buy on Amazon

Everyone should own a few portable power banks. If you're looking for a solid option that'll charge almost any phone twice, consider this 10,000 mAh triple-port charger with a built-in light, all for only $18.

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds $30 $50 Save $20 Big sound in a small package. The JBL Vibe Beam is an affordable AirPods alternative that delivers deep bass and a solid audio experience without breaking the bank. Buy on Amazon

JBL's Vibe Beam wireless earbuds are a great budget choice. For under $30, you'll hear crisp audio and booming bass and enjoy up to 32 hours of playback.

Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 GM $1299 $1765 Save $466

The Sony FE 85mm f/1.4 is an excellent 85mm lens that delivers stunning portrait photography with pleasing bokeh. Plus, it stays very sharp, even wide open at f/1.4 aperture. Buy on Amazon Buy from Sony

Finding good glass for your Sony full-frame camera can sometimes be a challenge, which is why you don't want to sleep on this huge discount. You can get the highly capable Sony FE 85mm at a $500 discount at Amazon or Walmart.

More Tech Deals

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Of course, those aren't the only excellent deals and discounts we found for you this week. Other savings include the Galaxy S24+ on sale, cheap headphones, portable speakers, PC accessories, and so much more.