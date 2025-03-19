If you're looking to save a few bucks on some of the best tech gadgets this year, Amazon is gearing up for another Big Spring Sale later this month. In the meantime, you can find big discounts right now on the latest M4 Mac Mini, headphones, portable SSDs, and TVs ahead of March Madness. Check it all out below.

Apple Mac Mini (M4) 9 / 10 $529 $599 Save $70 Powered by an impressive M4 chip, the redesigned Mac Mini starts with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a 10-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU. $529 at Amazon

Apple's latest Mac Mini with the powerful M4 chip is one of the best Macs you can buy right now. It's insanely fast, capable, and affordable, making it wildly popular with users. We loved it in our review, and right now, you can save $70 on the M4 Mini at Amazon.

Blink Mini 2 $20 $40 Save $20 The small and affordable Blink Mini 2 captures high-quality security footage with full-color night video. And, unlike its predecessor, the Mini 2 is rated for outdoor use. $20 at Amazon

The Amazon-owned company Blink offers a wide assortment of home security cameras, and if you own a few, now is a great time to add the inside of the house to your system. For a limited time, the newest Blink Mini 2 indoor camera with night vision, two-way audio, and a built-in spotlight is 50% off, making it a steal at only $20.

DJI Osmo Action 4 $199 $289 Save $90

Capture every adventure with stunning detail and 10-bit HDR video or 4K/120 FPS with the Osmo Action 4. The camera features the usual gamut of premium action camera features, including stabilization, weatherproofing, dual touchscreens, and more. Buy on Amazon

With spring and summer right around the corner, you're likely planning all your upcoming outdoor adventures. If so, you'll want a capable action camera to capture all the fun. For a limited time, the excellent DJI Osmo Action 4 camera is available at a $90 discount.

Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV $1298 $1600 Save $302 Probably the best bang-for-buck QLED TV on the market, the Hisense U8N is an outstanding choice for enjoying movies thanks to its ridiculously high maximum brightness, impressive contrast ratio, and extra punchy colors. Buy on Amazon Get at Best Buy

Looking to elevate your living room experience with a big, bright, beautiful new TV? With March Madness kicking off, summer blockbusters, and endless TV shows, you deserve the new Hisense 75-inch Mini-LED TV while it's $300 off at Best Buy.

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 Premium Beats headphones with ANC, transparency, and support for lossless audio over USB-C. Buy on Amazon

Apple's excellent Beats Studio Pro headphones are nearly 50% off right now, getting you excellent noise-canceling headphones with 40-hour battery life and more without breaking the bank. Snag a new pair of headphones this year while they're on sale.

That's not all, either. We also found some solid discounts on a new Sonos Soundbar, some PC accessories, Apple's 10th gen iPad, and other goodies. As usual, these deals will likely be short-lived, so grab what you want while they're still available.