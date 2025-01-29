If you're looking for Super Bowl TV deals or a TV for living room thrills, we have you covered. This week, we've gathered some of the best tech deals on TVs, a new iPad Pro, portable chargers or SSDs, and more. Take advantage of that tax return and get something nice from our list below.
Eufy L60 Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $299 ($150 Off)
Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum
Robot vacuums can be expensive. Luckily, eufy's range offers a perfect blend of performance at an affordable price point. The L60 has a 60-day runtime, anti-hair-tangling technology, and the ability to empty itself.
After a long day at work or taking the kids to soccer practice, the last thing you want to do is clean around the house. Instead, get the Eufy L60 self-emptying robot vacuum. This model features a powerful suction motor and hair-tangling technology for pets and is available on Amazon with a huge $100 off coupon.
TCL 98-inch QM7 Mini-LED TV for $1,999 (50% Off)
TCL 98-inch QM7 Mini-LED TV
Get TCL's massive 98-inch QLED TV for 50% off for a limited time. This Mini-LED TV looks good, sounds great, and will make any experience better. Just make sure you have a big enough room to handle this beast.
I'm not thrilled about watching the Chiefs again in the Super Bowl, but it's still an exciting event made even better by a huge TV. If you're looking for a new big screen, consider the epic TCL 98-inch QM7 while it's 50% off. As an official sponsor of the NFL, you know the big game will look great on this TV.
Crucial X9 Pro 1TB (Mac) Portable SSD for $90 ($30 Off)
Crucial X9 Pro for Mac
Pre-formatted for seamless Mac usage, the Crucial X9 Pro for Mac SSD delivers fast data transfer rates. It's also reasonably durable and comes with a lanyard loop.
One of our favorite portable SSDs is available at a lucrative 33% off, depending on the storage option you choose. The powerful Crucial X9 Pro, with blazing fast speeds and water/dust resistance, can be yours for $30 off, getting you 1TB of storage for only $90. Or, get Windows versions at similar discounts.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $18 ($12 Off)
Fire TV Stick Lite
Inexpensive, discrete, and providing plenty of streaming options, the Fire Stick TV Lite is a good way to upgrade a non-Smart TV without much fuss.
Whether you have an old TV you want to make smart or a smart TV that's a bit outdated and needs a boost, consider getting Amazon's affordable Fire TV Stick Lite. It's small and discrete and elevates any TV at an affordable price point. Get yours for $18 on Amazon this week.
Anker USB-C Nano 65W Triple Port Charging Brick for $30 ($26 Off)
Anker Nano 65W (3-Port) Charger
Anker's 65-watt Nano (USB-C) charger is perfect for phones, tablets, and even some laptops. It features folding prongs, two USB-C ports, and one legacy USB-A for all your gadgets.
If you're looking for a fast and compact wall charger for all your gadgets—from MacBooks to smartphones—Anker's Nano 65W is an ideal option. With two fast USB-C ports and one regular port, it's ready to handle all of your devices. Plus, it's only $30 on Amazon.
More Tech Deals
Naturally, those aren't the only discounts available for you to consider. Check out the iPad Pro for $100 off, cheap 4K TVs, a booming JBL soundbar, or some affordable earbuds.
- iPad Pro 11-inch M4 256GB Tablet | $899 ($100 Off)
- INIU 10K Portable Charger Power Bank | $18 (5 Off)
- Hisense 55-inch A6 4K Fire TV | $280 ($70 Off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery | $60 ($40 Off)
- JBL Bar 9.1 Soundbar System | $570 ($630 Off)
- Soundcore P20i Wireless Earbuds | $20 (50% Off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet | $90 ($90 Off)