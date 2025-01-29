If you're looking for Super Bowl TV deals or a TV for living room thrills, we have you covered. This week, we've gathered some of the best tech deals on TVs, a new iPad Pro, portable chargers or SSDs, and more. Take advantage of that tax return and get something nice from our list below.

After a long day at work or taking the kids to soccer practice, the last thing you want to do is clean around the house. Instead, get the Eufy L60 self-emptying robot vacuum. This model features a powerful suction motor and hair-tangling technology for pets and is available on Amazon with a huge $100 off coupon.

I'm not thrilled about watching the Chiefs again in the Super Bowl, but it's still an exciting event made even better by a huge TV. If you're looking for a new big screen, consider the epic TCL 98-inch QM7 while it's 50% off. As an official sponsor of the NFL, you know the big game will look great on this TV.

One of our favorite portable SSDs is available at a lucrative 33% off, depending on the storage option you choose. The powerful Crucial X9 Pro, with blazing fast speeds and water/dust resistance, can be yours for $30 off, getting you 1TB of storage for only $90. Or, get Windows versions at similar discounts.

Whether you have an old TV you want to make smart or a smart TV that's a bit outdated and needs a boost, consider getting Amazon's affordable Fire TV Stick Lite. It's small and discrete and elevates any TV at an affordable price point. Get yours for $18 on Amazon this week.

If you're looking for a fast and compact wall charger for all your gadgets—from MacBooks to smartphones—Anker's Nano 65W is an ideal option. With two fast USB-C ports and one regular port, it's ready to handle all of your devices. Plus, it's only $30 on Amazon.

More Tech Deals

