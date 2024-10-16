It's time to get a jump start on holiday shopping. And even though Amazon's Big Deal Days were a bit underwhelming, we have you covered with discounts on all your favorite tech, home goods, and PC accessories.

We dug through all the best tech deals on the internet and found a huge deal on Samsung's 85-inch Crystal 4K TV, the Motorola Edge (2024) at its lowest price yet, cheap Fire tablets, or some new headphones. Check it out below!

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 $119 $139 Save $20 If you have an iPhone, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 will be a great gimbal choice. It's also compatible with Samsung and Pixel devices. Buy on Amazon

Whether you're shooting videos of kids and pets or are an aspiring vlogger, the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is one of the best gimbals you can buy. And while $20 off doesn't sound like much, it's the best price we've seen on this excellent accessory. Get the DJI Osmo 6 for $119 at Amazon.

Samsung 85-inch TV (UN85D) $999 $1499 Save $500

Using Samsung's Crystal 4K processor, this TV can adjust picture quality and sound to suit what you're watching when you want it to—and it looks good doing it. Buy at Best Buy

TVs are as affordable as ever these days, but it's not often that you see a high-end model of this size at a decent price. For a limited time, you can get this stunning 85-inches from Samsung for under $1000.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 $250 $380 Save $130 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 bring some major upgrades to the line, including 60-hour battery life you can actually use and a charging case. Buy at Amazon

The latest and greatest headphones often cost over $400, but you can get the consumer version of Sennheiser's excellent Momentum 4 at a huge discount. With long battery life and a compact folding design, you'll love these for only $250.

Motorola Edge (2024) $350 $550 Save $200

The 2024 Motorola Edge has an impressive 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powerful cameras, and 256GB of storage. It's a steal if you want a big, beautiful screen. Buy on Amazon

The 2024 model Moto Edge is an excellent phone for the price. It packs a stunning display, powerful cameras, and an iPhone-like action button, all at an affordable price. Right now, it's down to the lowest we've seen in over two months. Get the Moto Edge for only $349.

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $50 $80 Save $30 Amazon's Fire 7 tablet costs just $79, making it the cheapest option for those who want a dedicated smart home control center. It works with Alexa and Google Home, though you have to sideload the Google Home app to get it up and running. Buy on Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets are perfect for traveling, relaxing on the couch, or handing one to the kids. If you're looking for an affordable little tablet, you can't go wrong with the tried-and-tested Fire 7 Tablet, which is only $50 right now.

Amazon Basics Ceramic Space Heater Amazon's Ceramic Space Heater offers 1,500W of power to easily keep rooms warm. With Overheat and Tip-Over Protection and a built-in thermostat, it's the perfect little heater. Buy on Amazon

It's that time of the year. The warm weather is quickly disappearing, and cold fronts are coming in. If you need a capable little space heater for your bedroom, office, garage, or emergency supplies, the Amazon Basic heater is down to $22.50.

More Tech Deals

Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek

As usual, we're rounding out our list of the best tech deals this week with a few more goodies. Below, you'll find an awesome low-profile 10-in-1 AC and USB power strip from Anker, some super cheap wireless earbuds, PC CPUs, and more, all at a discounted price. These won't last long, so grab one while you can.