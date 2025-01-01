New Year, new you, right? If you're looking to start off 2025 by making the smart decision to get some new tech at a big discount, we have you covered. Grab a new Apple Watch Series 10, headphones, smart home gear, and more while it's on sale.

This week we found a sweet 65-inch 4K TV for under $300, soundbars on sale, charging stations, and HP's powerful Victus 16-inch gaming laptop at a huge discount. Check it all out below!

Your changes have been saved Apple Watch Series 10 $359 $429 Save $70 Buy on Amazon

While many of you probably already have a smartwatch, if you're looking for something bigger, better, or newer, the Apple Watch Series 10 is back to its lowest price in over 30 days. The bigger 46mm Series 10 with GPS is only $359 on Amazon.

Your changes have been saved Anker 100W Desktop Charging Station (9-in-1) $36 $60 Save $24

Experience the convenience of high-capacity charging with this 100W desktop charger. It features four USB-C and two USB-A ports to power your essentials and AC outlets for everything else. Buy on Amazon

If you're looking for a compact device that'll charge and power everything on your desk, you'll love the Anker 100W station that's on sale this week. Featuring four USB-C, two USB-A, surge-protected outlets, and more. Check it out for only $36.

Your changes have been saved HP Victus 16-inch Gaming Laptop If you're a PC gamer looking for a desktop replacement, the HP Victus 16-inch laptop delivers plenty of power in a lightweight mobile frame. Get your game on! Buy at Best Buy

Game on the go with HP's powerful Victus 16-inch gaming laptop. Packed with an AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS, 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 4070, you'll be able to enjoy all sorts of popular titles with smooth framerates. Check it out at Best Buy for over $500 off.

Your changes have been saved SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD $135 $200 Save $65 SanDisk's external SSD is great to take on the go. The beefy 2TB model is also over half off at Amazon for Cyber Monday! $135 at amazon

While you can never have too much portable storage, it's important to get something rugged that can handle life's daily grind. That's why you'll love the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD, which is water and dust-resistant, handles drops, and more—all for $135.

Your changes have been saved onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV This is an inexpensive yet solid Roku smart TV that will deliver an enjoyable viewing experience with lifelike color, texture, and detail. Buy at Walmart

If you're looking for the biggest 4K TV possible at a crazy price, the Walmart-brand onn. might be for you. This isn't the best TV in the world by any means, but it's a solid all-around package for under $300. It'll be perfect for the Super Bowl.

More Tech Deals

Kris Wouk / How-To Geek

Other top tech deals this week include some excellent Razer wireless gaming headphones, a quality soundbar for 50% off, charging cables, and other goodies. And with that, the 2025 season comes to an end. Grab em while you still can!