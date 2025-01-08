With all the holiday deals disappearing and most people trying to curb their spending in the new year, we typically don't see too many deals in January. However, that also means that the ones we do find are quite lucrative, like saving over $500 on a portable power station for emergencies, affordable AirTags, and more.

This week we're happy to share countless excellent discounts on some of the best tech available. Below, you'll find power stations for 50% off, huge savings on the older GoPro Hero 12 Black, the new 2024 Beats Pill speaker on sale, laptop deals, and other goodies. Check it out!

Your changes have been saved Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station 8 / 10 $429 $999 Save $570 The new Anker SOLIX C1000 is a compact yet powerful 1800W portable power station. It packs 11 different ports, 2400W AC power surge, built-in lighting, and more. Charge all your gear or be prepared for an emergency.

In my opinion, everyone should own at least one portable power station for emergencies and other situations. With winter storms hitting much of the U.S., it's a great option that'll keep a fridge or heater running. Luckily for you, Anker's latest C1000 unit (which I reviewed and loved) is 57% off right now, its lowest price ever. Get this 1800W power station for only $429.

Your changes have been saved Beats Pill 7 / 10 $100 $150 Save $50 The new Beats Pill is completely redesigned and boasts better sound performance than ever before. It delivers native ecosystem benefits with an enhanced experience for both Apple and Android customers. Buy on Amazon

Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days, but most of the no-namers on Amazon aren't worth your hard-earned money. Trust me. Instead, get a quality speaker from a name you trust, like Apple's Beats Pill BT speaker for only $99 right now.

Your changes have been saved GoPro HERO12 Black $249 $400 Save $151 The GoPro HERO12 Black offers notable upgrades, including better thermal performance, a new mount, and Bluetooth audio support. It maintains the excellent image quality and stabilization of the previous model, which solidified GoPro's position as a leading action camera brand.

If you don't need the latest and greatest action camera from GoPro, you can get the previous-generation GoPro Hero12 Black for only $249 right now, which is still an excellent 5.3K60 waterproof action camera for any adventure.

Your changes have been saved Apple AirTag (4 Pack) $70 $99 Save $29 Need more AirTags? You can pair up to 16 AirTags with a single Apple ID account. Buy on Amazon

Apple's famous AirTags are back at Black Friday pricing, but only for a limited time. If you still don't have any, or recently lost a few, now is a great time to snag a 4-pack of AirTags for under $70.

Your changes have been saved TP-Link WiFi 7 (Deco BE63) Mesh Router $400 $550 Save $150 Get complete home coverage with fast Wi-Fi 7 internet speeds with the TP-Link BE10000 mesh router system. Complete with 4 × 2.5G Ports Wired Backhaul, 4× Smart Internal Antennas, and more. Buy on Amazon

Are you interested in elevating your home network to the faster speeds of Wi-Fi 7? If so, you may want to consider taking advantage of this 30% discount on the TP-Link Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system. It only comes with two units, but you can pay a little more for three if you'd like.

More Tech Deals

If those few deals above aren't quite what you're looking for, we're not done. Below, you'll also find several excellent deals on USB-C chargers and cables, laptops, the new Kindle Scribe getting its first discount, 8BitDo controller sale, and other goodies. There's a little something for everyone.