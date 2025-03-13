Summary The default interface of Pi-Hole is pretty plain with basic graphs.

The LCARS theme offers a Star Trek-inspired complete overhaul of the content blocker's UI.

Keep in mind, themes don't change any of the functionality of Pi-Hole, just the way the software looks.

If you've become bored with the default theme of Pi-Hole, there's an easy way to change that. If you didn't know, Pi-Hole actually has a sort of theming engine. While you used to have to manually install them, the LCARS theme now comes baked in, and here's what all it entails.

What is Pi-Hole?

If you've never heard of Pi-Hole, it's a piece of software that typically runs on a Raspberry Pi, but you can really run it on any Linux-based system relatively easily. If your system supports Docker (even Windows), you can technically run Pi-Hole, though you'll have the best experience and fewer technical challenges on a computer running Linux of some sort.

The purpose of Pi-Hole is content blocking. The type of blocked content can include anything, including some ads, but also specific websites, domains, and much more. You can use Pi-Hole to ensure that adult websites are blocked at the DNS level on your network, for instance. Something else Pi-Hole can do is show you what websites are being visited the most. I found that my network, for some reason, was still making calls out to a specific server that I didn't expect it to be calling out to anymore. So, I blocked the domain to prevent those calls from being made.

Another purpose of Pi-Hole is to serve up local domains as DNS records. If you want storage.local to point to your storage server, for instance, you can set up an A record in Pi-Hole and then any system using Pi-Hole as your DNS will redirect to your storage server. It can also function as a DHCP server.

Pi-Hole is also great for adding extra security to your home network. Using the standard DNS options on most ISP-provided routers can allow the ISP to see what websites you're visiting. Using Pi-Hole gets around that by acting as your own DNS server, then forwarding requests to other DNS servers down the line, bypassing your ISP entirely.

Pi-Hole Looks Pretty Plain Out of the Gate

The default Pi-Hole interface is pretty unassuming right off the bat. It comes with a dark mode that's honestly pretty decent (enabled by default for me, but it might be because my system is always dark mode).