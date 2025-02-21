A possible announcement for a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game has been hinted at in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This teaser showed up after the Season 2 Reloaded update.

The popular skate-themed map called Grind returned in Black Ops 6, and it now features a large TV screen displaying a logo that looks a lot like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater branding along with the date March 4, 2025. Although it doesn’t directly say that a new game is coming, fans see this connection as important as they hope for another entry in the series.

The map's return is also significant because it was originally part of Black Ops 2, making its skatepark setting a fitting place for this kind of hidden message. It seems like too much of a coincidence not to immediately think of the biggest skating franchise Activision owns.

Before the Call of Duty Easter egg was revealed, there were already rumors about a new Tony Hawk game. Skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, who was part of the 2020 remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, hinted in a podcast that he is working on a new Tony Hawk game, possibly a remake. His comments and the Call of Duty give a lot of credit to the idea of another Remake coming. The timing of his remarks, just before the Call of Duty update, suggests that there might be a planned marketing push behind it.

The date March 4, 2025, doesn't have any significance in the franchise, so it can't be an anniversary type of easter egg. It definitely seems like it's preparing the fans for a new entry in the series. This isn't likely to be a release date, but it could be a shadow drop.

It may seem surprising to do that, but marketing a Tony Hawk in Call of Duty puts it in front of a lot of players. So, a big marketing push has been made just by having a poster there. We don’t know for sure what the date is alluding to, but whatever it is, big things are coming to the Tony Hawk franchise.

Source: CharlieIntel/X