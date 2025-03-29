Connections is a game from the New York Times that challenges you to find the association between words. It sounds easy, but it isn't—Connections categories can be almost anything, and they're usually quite specific. If you need a hand getting the answers, we've got you covered.
What Is Connections?
Connections is a game from the New York Times. The objective is simple: sort 16 words into groups of 4. Each group of words will be connected by some common idea or theme. That common element could be anything. We have seen everything from games that rely on the number of letters in the words to categories that require you to spot an extra letter at the end of the word. Sometimes they're references to economics, other times they reference fairy tales. There is no telling what sort of association there will be between words.
Hints for Today's Connections Groups
Here are a few hints for the 657th Connections game to get you started:
- Yellow: What you'd use to eat.
- Green: Types of pants.
- Blue: Related to forwards and backwards.
- Purple: Classic 80s flicks.
If you still need help, the actual group names are:
- Yellow: Materials Associated with Fancy Dining
- Green: Kinds of Shorts
- Blue: Nouns in a Famous Palindrome
- Purple: Movies From 1985
Today's NYT Connections Answers
Materials Associated with Fancy Dining (Yellow):
China, Crystal, Linen, Silver
Kinds of Shorts (Green):
Bermuda, Bike, Boxer, Cargo
Nouns in a Famous Palindrome (Blue):
Canal, Man, Panama, Plan
Movies From 1985 (Purple):
Brazil, Clue, Commando, Witness
How Do You Guess Connections Groups?
There is no quick, reliable way to approach Connections like there is with Wordle, since Connections isn't algorithmic. However, there are a few things to keep in mind that can help.
- Look for similar parts of speech. Are some words verbs and others nouns? Are some adjectives? Try mentally grouping them based on those categories and see if any other patterns jump out at you.
- Are the words synonyms? Sometimes categories will just be synonyms for a phrase, or very close to synonyms. Don't rely too closely on this, though. Occasionally, Connections will deliberately throw in words that are sometimes synonyms to mislead you. </