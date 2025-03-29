Connections is a game from the New York Times that challenges you to find the association between words. It sounds easy, but it isn't—Connections categories can be almost anything, and they're usually quite specific. If you need a hand getting the answers, we've got you covered.

What Is Connections?

Connections is a game from the New York Times. The objective is simple: sort 16 words into groups of 4. Each group of words will be connected by some common idea or theme. That common element could be anything. We have seen everything from games that rely on the number of letters in the words to categories that require you to spot an extra letter at the end of the word. Sometimes they're references to economics, other times they reference fairy tales. There is no telling what sort of association there will be between words.

Hints for Today's Connections Groups

Here are a few hints for the 657th Connections game to get you started:

Yellow: What you'd use to eat.

What you'd use to eat. Green: Types of pants.

Types of pants. Blue: Related to forwards and backwards.

Related to forwards and backwards. Purple: Classic 80s flicks.

If you still need help, the actual group names are:

Yellow: Materials Associated with Fancy Dining

Materials Associated with Fancy Dining Green: Kinds of Shorts

Kinds of Shorts Blue: Nouns in a Famous Palindrome

Nouns in a Famous Palindrome Purple: Movies From 1985

Today's NYT Connections Answers

Materials Associated with Fancy Dining (Yellow):

China, Crystal, Linen, Silver

Kinds of Shorts (Green):

Bermuda, Bike, Boxer, Cargo

Nouns in a Famous Palindrome (Blue):

Canal, Man, Panama, Plan

Movies From 1985 (Purple):

Brazil, Clue, Commando, Witness

How Do You Guess Connections Groups?

There is no quick, reliable way to approach Connections like there is with Wordle, since Connections isn't algorithmic. However, there are a few things to keep in mind that can help.