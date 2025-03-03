Summary NFC tags can help quickly track when plants have been watered by triggering an automation that logs the time an date.

You can use this trigger to also enable a notification that lets you know when it's time to water again.

NFC tags can be used to trigger all sorts of home automations.

I love a good house plant. That is, until they start dying. It's not that I don't care about my pot plants, I just have a terrible memory and struggle to remember when each needs watering. That's why I decided to create a way to track when I water each plant and remind me when it's time to water them again.

My Terrible Memory Was Killing My Plants

Houseplants don't just need water, they need it at the right times. Either I'd forget to water them, and they'd slowly die of thirst, or I'd water them too often, which is a surefire way to end up with root rot.

Adam Davidson / How-To Geek

I tried using the Planta app, which prompts you to water each plant after the appropriate amount of time. However, the app relies on you manually logging each time you water a plant, and when I'd forget to do that, I'd end up having to water by guesswork. I knew there had to be an easier way.

I needed a simple way to quickly log the date and time when I watered each plant. It had to be something I could do in a moment or two without opening up apps and navigating through screens to find the right place to log each plant. I began to wonder if NFC tags might be just the thing.

You can purchase NFC stickers online relatively cheaply, with 50 stickers costing less than $15. This was more than enough to add one to every plant pot in my home; you can buy them in smaller quantities, but I wanted some extra to play around with for other automations.

Adam Davidson / How-To Geek

The beauty of NFC stickers is that you can put them almost anywhere and easily scan them using your smartphone. I knew it was possible to trigger automations in the Shortcuts app on my iPhone by scanning an NFC sticker or AirTag. That meant I should be able to find a way to log the time I scanned each sticker, so I'd have a record of exactly when each plant had been watered.

Then all I'd need to do would be to scan the NFC tag on the bottom of the plant pot whenever I watered it. Since each sticker is unique, I'd be able to track the date and time that each plant had been watered. I went ahead and stuck an NFC sticker on all of my plants, hidden beneath the pots so they wouldn't be an eyesore.

Creating a Helper in Home Assistant to Log Watering Time

I use Home Assistant to automate my home, and as powerful as the Shortcuts app is, Home Assistant is far more capable. I decided that the best approach was to create helpers in Home Assistant.

Helpers are simple ways to store information, such as numbers or text. You can also create date and time helpers that store time and date information. I could use one of these helpers to store the time and date of watering for each plant. I'd then be able to use this information to send myself notifications when each plant was due to be watered again.

Creating a helper in Home Assistant is simple enough. Go to Settings > Devices & Services and then select "Helpers" at the top of the screen. Click "Create Helper" and select "Date and/or Time." Give the helper a name. I'll be using "pippa_watered," since this plant is called Pippa, obviously. Choose an icon if you want, and select "Date and Time." Click "Create" to finish the job.