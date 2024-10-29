Over time, as you install more apps, your Android phone starts to become cluttered. There are a few things you can do to better organize installed apps on your phone and make it easier for yourself to find what you're looking for.

The exact steps to follow in each method vary by the phone model you use. The following guide gives you a general idea of where various options are located.

1 Categorize Your Apps in Folders

Android allows you to create folders and place your apps in them. This helps you categorize your apps and find relevant apps at once. A good example of this feature is putting all your social media apps, like Facebook and Instagram, in a single app folder.

To create such a folder, access your home screen. Tap and hold on to the first app you want to categorize, then drag this app onto another relevant app. Android will create a folder and put both your apps in it.

You can pick apps from your phone's app drawer as well to make app folders.

To add more apps to the folder, drag the apps and drop them into the folder. Android will name the folder depending on the apps you’ve added to it. To rename it, open the folder, tap the current name, and type a new name.

To remove an app from the folder, access the folder, tap and hold on the app to remove it, and drop the app outside of the folder. Note that doing this only removes the app from the folder; the app isn't deleted.

2 Pin Apps to the Dock

Android has the app dock at the bottom of the screen, allowing you to launch your favorite apps from any home screen. You can pin custom apps to this dock to make accessing those apps easier.

To do that, find the app to pin in the app drawer or home screen. Drag the app and drop it onto the dock. The app will then sit on the dock.

You can have a limited number of apps pinned to the dock. If the dock is full, remove an existing app from there by tapping and holding on the app and dropping it outside of the dock.

3 Sort Apps in the App Drawer

You can sort apps using various filters in your Android phone’s app drawer. This allows you to see the apps important to you at the top of the drawer.

To do that, access your phone’s app drawer. From the top-right corner, select "Manage." In the open menu, choose "Sort." You’ll see a "Sort Apps By" panel. Here, you can choose to sort your apps by their name, install time, and most used.

Once you’ve picked an option, Android will display your apps accordingly in the app drawer. At any time, you can go back to the default sorting method by choosing that option in the panel.

4 Change the Home Screen Grid Layout

You can actually customize the home screen grid layout to include more or fewer apps. This lets you have the exact number of apps you want on your home screens.

To make that change, tap and hold on an empty space on your home screen and choose "Layout" from the bottom bar. Choose the layout you’d like to have. The options include 3 x 6, 4 x 5, 4 x 6, 5 x 5, and 5 x 6.