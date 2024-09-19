Laptops are costly investments. Even if you purchase a relatively cheap one, you probably want to do everything in your power to protect your investment and make sure your laptop lasts as long as possible. If you want to ensure your laptop doesn't fall apart before its time, follow these tips.

1 Clean Your Laptop Regularly

This might sound too obvious to warrant mentioning, but you'd be surprised how many people forget to do this. In fact, when was the last time you really cleaned your laptop? What about the last time you cleaned out all the debris from your keyboard? Cleaning might not seem like a big deal, but it's very important, especially around the keyboard, vents, touchpad, and display.

At worst, failure to clean these areas will contribute to physical damage, like your keys not working or your internal components overheating. At best, the functionality of these areas might be temporarily inhibited by dirt and debris. Sticky keys, anyone? Not only should you clean your laptop regularly, but you should invest in the right supplies for cleaning them too.

A microfiber cloth is a must-have for your screen, to ensure you don't scratch it while cleaning. Pressurized air canisters are also a great investment for cleaning out dust and debris from tiny crevices. Small brushes and cotton swabs will also make sure you don't scratch any surfaces.

You may feel inclined to use regular household cleaners, dish soap, or paper towels, but don't do it. The preferred materials I've mentioned are already pretty cheap, and you can usually buy them in dedicated laptop cleaning kits.

2 Optimize Your Battery Consumption

You can always buy a new battery, but you probably don't want to do that too often, just for money's sake. There are several things you can do to optimize your battery's lifespan. To start, try to keep your laptop plugged in most of the time.

You may have heard that it's dangerous to leave your battery charging all the time, especially if your battery is charged to full. This can be true in some cases, but modern computers have automatic overcharging protection in place for this and use bypass charging when the battery is full. The real problem is constantly having your battery at or near a full charge, which wears it.

This is why you'll want to turn on charge limiting for your battery. It's recommended to set your battery so it only charges to a maximum of 80%. Unfortunately, there's no universal way to do this, as different laptops from different manufacturers have different ways of doing it.

For instance, with my Acer laptop, there's an app called "Care Center" that allows me to set my battery charge limit to 80%. You'll probably have to look up the exact steps to activate this setting for your particular laptop. If your laptop has an easily removable battery, you can also just pop it out whenever your laptop is plugged in to achieve similar results.

Finally, be sure to go into your settings and optimize your battery performance, and never allow your battery to deplete completely to zero charge. LIthium batteries also wear out more quickly if they're drained all the way to zero often.

3 Ensure Proper Ventilation

Your laptop relies on fans and vents to keep your device cool. These vents need to be unobstructed at all times to guarantee airflow to your valuable internal components. Depending on your laptop, the vents might be in nice, intuitive spots that are rarely blocked, in which case you might not have to worry much.

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

However, many laptops have vents on the bottom or the sides, which can be more easily obstructed. As a general rule of thumb, you should place your laptop on hard, flat surfaces. Putting your laptop on soft materials like blankets, pillows, or even the clothes on your lap can block airflow and trap heat, ​​​​​​​which could lead to overheating your internal components, which are expensive to replace.

If you really want to use your laptop on your lap or in your bed, consider getting a laptop stand to provide that hard surface. Finally, if you need to travel with your laptop, always make sure it's off before putting it in a bag, since that will also obstruct airflow and trap heat around the device.

4 Store Your Laptop in Safe Places

Most of us don't really think about where our laptop rests when we're not using it. I'm just as guilty as anyone else. But where your laptop sits when not in use is very important. You don't want to leave your laptop in hot places ​​​​​​​or in direct sunlight, which could cause heat damage to the components. You don't want to store it anywhere too humid either: water and electronics aren't good friends.

In fact, ​​​​​​​humidity can be such a problem that, if you live in a naturally humid climate, you may want to invest in a dehumidifier for the room your laptop is in. Doubly so if you live near the ocean, as salt water is even worse for electronics.

Finally, don't place any objects on top of your computer. Even light objects could cause problems over time if you use your closed laptop as a resting place too often. Aside from small aesthetic damage, putting pressure on your laptop like that could cause cracks or deformation in both the screen and chassis. Objects on top of the laptop could even press the screen down onto the keyboard, causing more damage.

5 Invest in a Dedicated Travel Bag

Look, I'm guilty of just throwing my laptop in a backpack and calling it a day when I need to travel. And honestly, my laptop was never any worse off for it in those days. Even so,​​​​​​​ I recommend getting​​​​​​​ dedicated protection for your laptop when you are traveling, because you never know when you'll accidentally drop your bag, or when something else in that bag will get jostled against your laptop.

ASUS

Besides, laptop bags are super nifty. They often come with several pockets and partitions, so you can carry other items in them along with your laptop. Sometimes I even use a laptop bag to carry everything I need for a single-night stay somewhere. If you already have a bag you would like to travel with, you can settle for a laptop sleeve to provide padding for your device when you bring it with you.

It only takes one bad fall with your unprotected laptop in a backpack to break a hinge or crack the screen, and laptop bags and sleeves aren't too expensive. Remember, paying a small amount of money to protect your expensive assets is always worth the peace of mind and the price of repairing that expensive asset when things go wrong!

Ultimately, this is just the hardware side of keeping your laptop safe and healthy for years to come. But the software side is just as important, so ​​​​​​​don't neglect the ​​​​​​​digital aspect of your laptop's health if you want it to last! You need to take care of it in all ways to protect your investment.