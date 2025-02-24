Have you recently switched to macOS? Me too! I've been using macOS for about three months now, and during that time, I've built a collection of tips for macOS newbies that should make your first few weeks on macOS easier and less confusing.

1 Embrace the "Command" and "Option" Keys

One of the first things I've noticed is that macOS loves its keyboard shortcuts. While I'm used to the basic shortcuts everyone uses on Windows (copy, paste, cut, undo, and so on), along with a few shortcuts I use in Total Commander, macOS is chock-full of them, and most of them include the "Option" and "Control" keys.

Andy Betts / How-To Geek

The first one is labeled as "Command" in macOS and on macOS-friendly keyboards, or simply "Ctrl" on most keyboards made to be used both on Windows and macOS. It more or less plays the role of the "Ctrl" key on Windows, meaning it's the basis for Copy, Paste, Cut, Redo, Undo, and other similar keyboard shortcuts.

The other important key is the "Option" key. The key plays the role of a modifier key on macOS. With it, you can unveil extra options in-app menus, activate various keyboard shortcuts, and perform other handy commands that Apple doesn't even try to explain to new macOS users for some reason. Seriously, there's a number of cool actions you can perform with the "Option" key.

My favorite use of the key is more granular volume control, which is too drastic by default, since it has only 16 steps, compared to the 50 steps you've got on Windows. By holding "Option+Shift" and then hitting the volume buttons, you increase the number of steps to 64, which is more like it.

2 Do Not Close Browser Windows by Clicking the Red X Button

I made this mistake on the first day of using macOS. I opened Chrome (my browser of choice for work), opened all the pages I use daily for work (Slack, Skype for Web, Asana, and so on), and then closed Chrome by hitting the red "X" button. I mean, it's the same button as on Windows, right?

Shikhar Mehrotra / How-To Geek

Wrong. Closing a browser window this way will not save your opened tabs. After you open the browser the next time, you'll be greeted with a blank slate, with all your tabs gone.

By hitting the red "X" on macOS, you actually do not fully close the app in question. The kicker is that the app's not fully closed, You just closed the window of tabs, or got rid of your collection.

What matters is, if you want to close the browser and have your opened tabs greet you the next time you open it, right-click its icon in the Dock, and then click the "Quit" button. Use this action for all apps you want to fully close, not keep them in that nonsensical limbo they go to after you hit the red "X" button, or simply use the "Command+Q" keyboard shortcut that does the same thing.

3 Disable Mouse Acceleration

macOS and Windows aren't that similar, but what both operating systems have in common is enabling mouse acceleration by default. One of the first things I did was disable it, which you might want to do too.

To do that, open "Settings," go to the "Mouse" menu, then click the "Advanced" button.

Once there, simply turn off the "Pointer Acceleration" toggle. That's it!

4 Install Apps by Dragging the APP File to the Application Tab in Finder

Most macOS apps are downloaded as DMG files, which you should double-click and then drag the app icon to the "Applications" folder for it to install. Once you do this, you can find the app in the Launchpad, the macOS version of the Start menu app list on Windows 10.

But some apps are downloaded as APP files, so you don't have to install them. You can run those apps immediately by double-clicking them in situ. The catch is that APP files won't automatically be added to Launchpad or indexed as Applications, meaning you'll have to either add them to the Dock or visit the location where you downloaded them to open them.

The solution here is pretty simple. Open Finder, then open the folder where the APP file is saved and drag it to the "Applications" folder, which should be pinned to the "Favorites" tab on the left by default.

5 Disable the "Tiled Windows Have Margins" Option

One of the biggest "Really, Apple?" moments happened in the first 10 minutes of using my M4 Mac Mini. I wanted to maximize an app window (or fill it, as it's called on macOS) and just dragged it to the top of the desktop, to the menu bar, which did the trick.

But the window had margins instead of using all the available space, which looked off as heck. Naturally, I tried to tile two windows vertically, and, would you know it, those hideous margins were there again. Luckily you can disable this.

Firstly, open "Settings," click "Desktop & Dock." Scroll down until you see a toggle called "Tiled Windows Have Margins," and disable it. Now your tiled windows will use every piece of real estate instead of having ugly margins!

6 Enable the "Double-Click a Window's Title Bar to Minimize" Option

Don't know about you, but for me, the three buttons on the upper left side of app windows (red, yellow, and green) are too darn small to click without effort. The good news is that you don't really need them.

As I've already said, the red "X" button doesn't really close apps, just windows. The green button is for switching apps to full screen. To be honest, I don't like working in full screen because there's no menu bar, so I cannot see the time and shortcuts to apps running in the background.

Now, the yellow button is handy because that's the "Minimize" button. Luckily, you don't have to hunt for it whenever you want to minimize an app. Just go to "Settings," open "Desktop & Dock," click the "Double-Click a Window's Title Bar To" button, and select "Minimize."