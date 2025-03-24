Retro console gaming fans love to extol the virtues of playing on original hardware, but what about retro PC gaming? There's a distinct subculture of people who go out and find old computer parts to build period-accurate computers, so they can enjoy retro PC games as intended.

Sure, you can play just about any PC game on your computer right now, with a little software magic, but there's something to be said for running that game on exactly the hardware it was developed for. So if you're thinking about making your own retro gaming PC, here are a few key tips to keep in mind.

10 Pick Hardware That Covers the Most Eras

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

There's a good chance that you're interested in a specific era of PC gaming, but it's always a good idea to build a period machine that covers as much time as possible. So it can play games that span decades natively. This can be tricky, because some older PC games from the early days were designed for CPUs running at a very specific frequency. If the CPU ran faster, the game ran faster. Which is why some old PCs had "turbo" buttons, which (counter-intuitively) let you slow the PC down so that older software would run at the right speed.

However, for the most part, it doesn't matter if you run a game like DOOM on an 80486 PC or a Pentium 4, it will run at the correct speed. So you might as well get the fastest computer that's still natively compatible with the games you want to play.

Just keep in mind that some games will only work natively with specific expansion cards, such as the original Sound Blaster, which needs to go in an ISA slot. So, if you want to play games that require cards that are only available in ISA slot form, then you'll have to stick with a motherboard (and generation of CPUs) that offers this expansion slot standard.

There are some sweet spot motherboards. For example, some socket 370 motherboards like the Gigabyte GA-6VXE7+ have an AGP slot for more powerful 3D accelerator cards, while still offering two 16-bit ISA slots.