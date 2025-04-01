With games seemingly bigger than ever, it’s easy to get bogged down and feel burned out before you’ve rolled credits. We may be creatures of habit, but a bit of variety doesn’t go amiss either.

Playing games should be fun, first and foremost. Here are some tips that I use to make sure games feel like a pastime, and not a job.

1 Focus On the Fun Stuff

Much of the time, it’s not necessarily the main quest line that makes a game feel big but all the extra stuff. I’m a sucker for side missions. In many cases, they’re worth seeing through as they can be better than the main storyline (Bethesda, I’m looking at you), and they help build lore and color the world.

But they can just as easily make the game feel intimidatingly big. It can feel like you have an endless list of quests to complete, and in some cases you really do. Games like Skyrim made a feature of this, with quest givers who could spawn simple quests involving clearing bandits out of caves forever.

There are many other distractions in the world that can lengthen a playthrough. Finding all the korok seeds in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will take you literally hundreds of hours alone. Ghost of Tsushima has foxes to follow and haikus to write.