After a big storm has passed, sometimes the biggest problem is just finding something to do while you wait for the power to come back. These can help!

Most people know what basics to get when a storm is coming—power stations, proper food and water, medical supplies, and so on. This is extremely critical when you lose power, and you should never skimp out on it.

But after the storm passes and everyone is safe and sound, you have a new problem to contend with—there may not be power. So what are you supposed to do when the lights are out? It can be dangerous to go for a walk after a storm due to possible downed power lines, and driving can be hit or miss depending on debris in the street.

In short, it's important to make sure you have some devices set up to keep you comfortable and occupied. These five items can help!