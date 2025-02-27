TikTok has made big updates to its desktop web app to improve how users experience the platform and make it more similar to mobile viewing. These changes, released worldwide today, include a new layout, revamped navigation, and several added features.

The new layout is designed for a better viewing experience, with important controls like For You, Explore, Messages, and profile settings on a panel on the left side. Tools for interaction, such as likes, comments, and sharing, are found on the right side. This setup is different from the mobile app's swipe navigation, likely because desktop users don't have the luxury of swiping.

A major new feature is the Collections option, which lets users organize and save videos for quick access later. This is similar to features on other platforms and helps users keep things organized and share their collections with others. Content creators also get more from these updates, as they can now stream live videos in both landscape and portrait modes. This makes it easier for viewers on different devices since mobile users can just turn their phones to fit the video properly.

I have used the desktop mode for TikTok pretty often, and it was really unintuitive before. It took a while to load the videos, and I'd find that I'd accidentally go to the next video accidentally often. This is better, but it's also a reminder that TikTok is likely to go down in the United States, as one solution to a ban could be a great web experience accessible through a VPN. The new rollout could also just be a coincidence, as there are other benefits to having a proper desktop interface, like usability improvements for social media managers and better retention rates with typical users.

TikTok has been facing serious trouble in the United States, which could lead to a ban. The Supreme Court supported a law that required TikTok to stop its operations in the U.S., and as a result of this legal issue, TikTok was temporarily shut down and removed from app stores, making it impossible for users to download or update the app. The company warned that it would have to stop operating in the U.S. unless the Biden administration stepped in to help and promised not to enforce the ban.

There was a lot of discussion about what would happen if TikTok got banned, and people weren’t sure what the exact effects would be. If the app were removed from stores, new users couldn’t download it, and current users wouldn’t receive updates, including important security fixes and new features. The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to support the ban showed how serious the situation was for TikTok in the U.S.

TikTok's improvements to its desktop version make the website a lot easier to use and give users a better experience on computers. By doing this, TikTok hopes to keep users while dealing with potential legal issues in the United States. However, this likely won't be enough to keep users a