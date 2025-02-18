Amazon has recently decided to shut down its mobile app's short video and photo feature called Inspire. Inspire, which started in 2022, lets users find products through videos and pictures made by influencers, brands, and other customers, similar to what TikTok does.

While the doubts about TikTok may have had something to do with it, it's hard to imagine customers would want a service designed to essentially play ads for them. While it sounds like a TikTok clone, Inspire is more like a stream of advertisements rather than anything resembling reviews or impartial content.

Amazon stated that the closure is part of the company's regular process to make sure it has features that match customers' wants. Inspire might have been a good option for US users looking for product reviews and recommendations. However, Amazon's recent partnerships with other social media platforms might have made it seem less necessary for the service to have its own short video feature.

In November 2023, Amazon teamed up with Instagram to let people shop directly from its website using the Meta app. Amazon also partnered with Snap to help users buy Amazon products through social media ads. These are smart ways to compete with Temu and Shein.

Inspire's past has had its share of issues. In August 2023, Amazon tried to bring in creators with a payment program that many criticized. They offered $12,500 for up to 500 videos, which comes out to $25 for each qualifying video. Many influencers felt this payment wasn't enough, and to be honest, that is really low. This might have led to a lack of content on the platform.

While social feeds are important for finding products, not every storefront needs to make its own. Teaming up with Instagram and other stores seems like the best direction for Amazon.

