Using Linux isn't just a practical way to use a computer. It's a way of life—one that can forever change the way you think about computing.

1 You Don't Have to Replace That Old Laptop

Most computers come with an end-of-life date. This isn't the moment when the hardware ceases to function. Rather, it's the point when the computer stops receiving ongoing software updates.

You know how the story goes. Apple has stopped supporting your old MacBook. Google isn't updating your Chromebook anymore. Your perfectly fine computer is no longer compatible with the newest version of Windows.

This situation just doesn't happen with Linux. The next updates arrive for free and indefinitely. As long as your hardware is capable of running the software, then you have the option to continue doing so, regardless of what any minimum system requirements might say.

Even once your computer is too slow for the most popular versions of Linux, there are still other versions with lower system requirements that are designed to keep older machines alive.

2 You Can Own All of Your Data

We don't have any actual ownership over the software running on our computers. Instead, we agree to terms and conditions granting us a license to use the software. If we break the terms, the company can revoke our access to the software or pursue legal action. It's their software. We just borrow it.

Most Linux software comes with a license that provides access to the code as-is. The only restrictions apply to how we redistribute the code, if we so choose. The Linux kernel, and much of the software made for the next, is released under a copyleft license, requiring all modifications to be distributed for free under the same license.

With most Linux software, you have access to the source code. You can see how programs were written, and you can make your own modifications. Even those of us who aren't developers can still modify a lot of things by knowing which text file to tweak.

Once you get used to this degree of control, you can decide it's time to take ownership over your phone as well.

3 Computers Can Be What You Make Them

With commercial software, we wait to see what product offerings companies will give us. Computers come in predictable shapes. They are either desktops, laptops, convertible 2-in-1's, tablets, or phones.

When anyone wants to make a computer in any other shape or size, they typically turn to Linux. You can get Linux-powered pocket terminals. You can run Linux on tiny single-board computers. You can run Linux from a flash drive if you so choose.

4 Sharing Code Isn't Always Piracy

In the world of proprietary software, if you didn't develop code, you don't get to share it. That's piracy. Just like with copywritten works of art, there's a lot of money tied up in who has distribution rights.

The Linux world doesn't think of software the same way. By default, most software is free for anyone to view and share. People spin off and create modified versions of their favorite apps. They tweak and hack together their own extensions and add-ons. They even make modifications to the operating system itself.

There have been efforts to create and share art in the same way. This is the motivation behind the Creative Commons license, used by projects like Wikipedia.

5 Open Standards and Formats Trump Free Services

These days, most apps and services are free. That doesn't mean they are free to own or don't come with costs. They still come with terms of service. Many monetize by tracking our usage and showing us ads. A growing number don't work at all without first signing in to an account.

Many streaming services offer an abundance of music, books, and other works. Thing is, we can only access this media within approved apps, and work can disappear at any time. Third-party software can't access any of this material unless they're provided with explicit approval.

Linux champions open standards, like those that power the web. HTML is an open standard, as is FTP. Anyone can develop software that utilizes these standards, which is why FTP is still a handy way to transfer files decades later, even on modern phones.

The same is true of open formats, like PDF files, the OpenDocument Format (ODT), and FLAC. MP3 became an open format when its patents expired, so any software can now play and save music in this format for free.

No one needs anyone's permission to use open standards and formats. They offer true freedom in a way free online services like YouTube, Google Maps, and Spotify do not.

6 Licenses Are Important—Read the Fine Print

Most of us ignore the terms and conditions when we install new software. It's just a bunch of texts to click through. But it's no exaggeration to say we're signing away some of our rights.

Linux users pay careful attention to software licenses. After all, it's software licenses that decide whether software is actually free. People can face steep fines or worse for breaking a license. The idea that "it's my computer, I can do what I want" is a myth unless the software licenses on your computer say so.

These days, I do all of my computing from my phone. While Android is technically Linux, most of the software I use is no longer free and open source. But there's no shaking the perspective I gained from many years as a Linux user.