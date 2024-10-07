Thrustmaster has unveiled a new game controller for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, dubbed the Heart, which promises to eliminate the annoying stick drift entirely.

The gamepad sports a two-tone design with an LED strip separating the two colors in the middle. You can change lighting between six colors, including orange, blue, and red. The accessory uses all-mechanical buttons with an actuation distance of just 0.3mm. To eliminate stick drift "completely," the Heart utilizes a solution called Hall Effect AccuRate Technology (hence the Heart acronym). It basically measures thumbstick position using precise magnetic sensors instead of potentiometers that rely on mechanical friction.

If you have a gaming console like a PlayStation or an Xbox, you're all too familiar with stick drift, which occurs over time when one of the analog sticks doesn't seem to return to its factory-neutral position. Stick drift manifests itself as unwanted input in games that causes unwanted gameplay action, such as random movement of your in-game character.

The gamepad draws from Thrustmaster's expertise in building precise gaming peripherals for flight simulators. The company says the Hall Effect thumbsticks on the Heart won't suffer from any stick drift over time. "Heart provides exceptional, long-lasting precision, allowing mini-stick movement to be tracked to within 0.01 degree while eliminating drift," it says. Many top-rated controllers designed for Xbox systems and Windows PCs use the same technology to minimize stick drift.

Thrustmaster

The controller's mechanical buttons are 64% faster than membrane versions commonly found on inexpensive joysticks and gamepads. Every millisecond counts in fast-paced action games, and Thrustmaster hopes that mechanical buttons will give you an edge.

Another way the Heart minimizes input lag is the wire; you can use this controller in wireless Bluetooth mode for convenience, or plug in into your console via a USB cable to eliminate Bluetooth input lag entirely. There are two remappable additional buttons on the back of the controller. Thrustmaster provides companion software dubbed ThrustmapperX to adjust thumbstick sensitivity, remap the buttons, and customize other controller settings.

The controller supports PCs running Windows 10 and 11, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. You can pre-order your Thrustmaster Heart for $100 a pop via the Thrustmater web store and Amazon, with shipments expected commencing next month.

Source: Thrustmaster