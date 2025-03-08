I don't know about you guys, but I can't get enough of these post-apocalyptic TV shows. Maybe it's because of how the world is lately, or perhaps I just love Sci-fi. Amazon Prime Video's first season of Fallout is incredible, and people are looking for similar shows. I found three and binge-watched them all, and you should, too.

More importantly, all three of the Fallout series alternatives below got renewed for another season. That's three excellent and gripping new shows to watch and enjoy before you have to start waiting for the next season.

Fallout Is So Good

Over the decades, the apocalypse has taken many shapes in TV and film. I think my love for the genre started with 28 Days Later, or maybe it was I Am Legend or The Walking Dead. These all have one thing in common—a virus wiping out mankind.

However, Fallout is entirely different. Screenplay adaptations of video games rarely go well, but Amazon delivered. This post-apocalyptic western has everything. It's faithful to the source material, full of fun references, the acting is solid, and each episode leaves you wanting more.

Now, I'm not going to go into detail about the first season of Fallout because you have likely already watched it. If not, that's where you should start. Then, continue with the rest of this list. What I do know is Fallout season 2 is currently filming, and it'll probably be released sometime in 2026. I'm guessing around April or May, similar to the first season. That said, here are three must-watch series while we wait for Fallout season 2.

1 Silo

IMDb Rating 8.1/10 Release Date May 2023 Episodes 10

If you're fond of the idea of being stuck in an underground bunker and enjoy feeling claustrophobic, you absolutely have to check out Silo. Starring Rebecca Ferguson (from Dune and The Greatest Showman), this dystopian drama dives into the world of 10,000 people living in a massive underground silo. Naturally, you'll find some similarities to all the mysteries surrounding Vault 33, only with a bit of the ragged vibes you'd expect with the end of the world, and it'll have you on the edge of your seat.

Silo is a drama based on the trilogy by Hugh Howey, and you can watch the first two seasons on Apple TV. It was recently renewed for a third season, and I can't wait.

2 Paradise

IMDb Rating 8.0/10 Release Date January 2025 Episodes 8

Watch the first episode of the new Hulu original series Paradise, and by the end, you'll be hooked. Trust me! Created by Dan Fogelman (This is Us) and starring Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), it is a show with similarities to Silo and Fallout, only it's a political sci-fi thriller. I'm not the biggest fan of political shows, but Paradise is phenomenal. It starts slowly but ends up packed with action, years-long secrets, endless lies, and crazy plot twists.

The storyline is intriguing, raw, and believable, leaving you wanting more with each episode. Not to take anything away from the other shows on this list, but the acting is incredible. The entire season is great, and I don't want to give anything away, but episode 7 of Paradise is some of the best TV I've watched in years. The emotions, intensity, and sadness are genuinely captivating. I keep thinking about it, running through scenarios in my head, etc. It's hard to explain, but it has me feeling some type of way.

The first season of Paradise is available on Hulu, and it has already been renewed for another season. It will likely arrive in 2026.

3 The Last of Us

IMDb Rating 8.7/10 Release Date January 2023 Episodes 9

Just like you didn't need to be a gamer to love Fallout, the same holds true for The Last of Us, another video game brought to the big screen. The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), is a dystopian drama series with a more serious tone than Fallout. The show forces a hardened survivor (Joel) to navigate a dangerous post-apocalyptic world with a girl named Ellie. It's packed with exciting scenes, violence, and survivors struggling with sadness and loss.

The series easily won over fans due to its faithfulness to the source material. You'll instantly fall in love with the story—so much so that it won eight Emmys. While things don't occur in an underground bunker, the characters navigate a world filled with destruction, similar to the other shows on our list.

The Last of Us became a fan-favorite and quickly got renewed for a second season. Better yet, you won't have to wait long, as season 2 debuts on April 13th, 2025, on Max.

While there are countless excellent movies and TV shows to watch in this genre, those who loved Fallout should certainly consider watching all three of these riveting series.

Silo is great, but if it continues to follow the source material it'll come to an end after season 3. You should watch it regardless. With The Last of Us, it's an adaptation of the games, so we're not sure what to expect. That said, HBO drama executive Francesca Orsi mentioned in recent interviews that there's a good chance it'll end up having four seasons. However, Fallout doesn't have that problem due to a vast collection of games, storylines, and various timelines. We could see countless seasons and, who knows, eventually a movie.