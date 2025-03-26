Summary Retronika is a unique VR game where you ride a hoverbike through space traffic while shooting down drones.

The gorgeous cell-shaded visual design plays a crucial role in Retronika's game design and readability.

A lot of similarities can be drawn between Frogger and Retronika, and I found a game that perfectly showcases this.

For all the science fiction tropes played out in video games, flying cars have gone highly underutilized. That’s why I was pumped to try out Retronika, a Meta Quest 3 game recently released out of early access that lets you live your sky highway fantasies.

It’s Like Frogger Had a Gun (and a Hoverbike)

If you’ve played Frogger (and I’m willing to bet you have), you know that crossing the busy road feels like the most emotionally treacherous part of the frog’s journey. The titular amphibian is defenseless against the onslaught of wheels threatening to inadvertently squash him.

Now, take that moment and put yourself directly in Frogger’s webbed-foot-accommodating shoes. You’ve gotta imagine the green fellow ain’t so mellow about his predicament and would love a way to retaliate. He dreams of the day when he turns against the oncoming traffic and weaves his way above, below, and around the menacing cars. Oh, and he has a gun.

Swap out Frogger for a space biker and the road for a space highway, and you get Retronika.

Retronika A video game for VR headsets where you ride a hoverbike through space traffic at high speeds while shooting drones. $9.99 at Meta Quest $9.99 at Pico

Yet what makes Retronika such a treat isn’t just its twist on an instantly familiar concept, but its clever execution built around a unique hoverbike control scheme. Pulling and pushing the handlebars to move vertically feels like learning to drive again at first, but once you start to grasp it, you’ll be swerving through heavy traffic like it’s easy. If you like figuring out new machines, this is a real treat with a dopamine-fueled payoff akin to a Disney World ride you control.

Things get even wilder when you add in the gunplay. Learning to aim at enemies with one hand as you steer with the other is a multitasking nightmare until it clicks, and then you’re blasting drones on the go like it’s nothing. Even the most similar VR games, which operate explicitly on a horizontal plane, can’t quite match this feeling of mastering a new skill.

Even when Retronika is at its worst—namely the baked-in currency grinding to upgrade your hoverbike and unlock new weapons—I couldn’t help but be enthralled by building up my space driving proficiency.

Why Visual Design Is Critical