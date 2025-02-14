Summary Claude can generate working code for web apps and games without coding knowledge.

Best practices for creating apps with AI include being specific about desired features and adding one feature at a time.

Share your creations easily with your friends, family, or coworkers using the publish button.

Ever wished you could create your own web apps and games without knowing how to code? Well, I've been using Claude, an AI chatbot, to create fully-functional web apps and games without writing a single line of code myself. Here are the best practices for doing it yourself!

What Is Claude and What Kind of Apps Can You Create With It?

Claude is an AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT that’s extremely popular among coders and developers. Now, if you have used ChatGPT before, you probably know these AI models can not only write your emails and essays but can also write code. But if you’re not a programmer or someone who can read code, how can you know if the code it writes is any good or not?

Well, seeing the massive popularity of Claude among developers, I decided to take it out for a spin and see if I can really create apps or games using the chatbot. For context, I am not a programmer, but I did study C and HTML back in college, which was eight years ago. For the most part, I can read and understand code, but lack the necessary knowledge to write or edit code.

With this background, I approached Claude to create code that actually works—and it did an awesome job. It can generate working code in a matter of seconds. You can preview the code and see how it works right in the chat interface without needing to start a coding program. You can also share these apps that you create with your friends and family with the click of a button. And best of all, you can do all this using a free account.

To give you a taste of what’s possible, I have created the following apps: